For one week only from 29 April to 6 May a film, featuring the Portuguese disabled dancer Diana Niepce, will be screened at Fruitmarket.

Orbits is about the way we feel and what we experience when we lose something we have been in orbit or relationship with.

The film is produced by the artists from Birds of Paradise Theatre Company (BOP) and was filmed by Hugo Glendinning in Lisbon last December. The soundtrack is composed by Scott Twynholm.

There is no text or spoken word, instead the film embodies the company’s artistic vision with disabled artists recognised for the excellence of their work.

Director Rachel Drazek said: “It is an ensemble exploration of relationality – of who and what we are in relationship with; are in orbit with. Further, what happens when we fall out of that Orbit. How far will we go to feel ‘in their orbit’ again and what fragmentation occurs in this out-of-relation place – is it just loneliness, this dislocation from the other? In these orbits that the self moves within, relationships that continue to revolve, there is an inevitable meeting of oneself. A layering of self, of being, of skin, with more time. Like rock.”

The film is dedicated to Pete Edwards, a disabled artist who was involved in acting, writing and devising. He began the journey on Orbits but sadly died in 2022.

BOP’s Executive Director, Mairi Taylor says “Orbits has been a challenging, delightful and immense project for the company to engage in. From working remotely through the pandemic to coordinating a way to safely come together, Orbits was an epic experience. We are hugely thankful to the whole team and the dedication they have shown the project – this shows through the beauty of the final work. We are incredibly excited that we can bring the work of the company to new audiences through expanding forms and venues such as Fruitmarket, Edinburgh.”

Birds of Paradise Theatre Company is Scotland’s leading touring theatre company employing disabled and non-disabled actors.

Dates – 31 March to 6 May 2023

Location – Fruitmarket 45 Market Street EH1 1DF

Film – Orbits is a 40 minute long film shown on a loop on a large projection screen at Fruitmarket.

Like this: Like Loading...