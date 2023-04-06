We need to concentrate for the whole 90 minutes. That’s the view of Hearts’ defender Alex Cochrane ahead of Saturday’s crucial cinch Premiership clash with St Mirren at Tynecastle.

Hearts have suffered a disappointing recent slide. In fact, they have only won one of their last five matches in the cinch Premiership.

However, the Tynecastle team still hold third place in the 12-strong table but only by a point from Aberdeen and four ahead of Saturday’s opponents, St Mirren.

The West of Scotland club have 41 points from their 30 games and the Paisley outfit have won two and drawn two of their last five games. They proved tough opposition on their last visit to Gorgie in mid-January.

Barry McKay netted after 29 minutes to keep the points in Edinburgh and Hearts had 68 per cent of possession against 32 per cent from St Mirren but the visitors had four shots on target against three from Hearts.

Cochrane (pictured) told a media briefing at The Oriam that the squad were disappointment at last weekend’s reverse at Kilmarnock and revealed that Hearts’ manager Robbie Neilson and the squad have talked about their situation.

The players, he said, were fully aware that they need to improve in certain areas and he added: “It is a case of getting back to where we know we can be. At the weekend we have to get it right.”

There are, he added, eight games left of the season and the pig push is on to secure third spot in the table.

He added: “(ON Saturday), we need to turn up and get the three points.

Earlier, Robbie Neilson, Hearts’ manager, also expressed his disappointment at the 2-1 defeat at Rugby Park and said that it was important to put that behind the squad and get ready for St Mirren.

Hearts, he added, have a great record at Tynecastle this season and added: “The atmosphere will be good and we have to go out and win the game and get ourselves going again.

“If you are at a big football club and you lose a couple of games on the bounce people will voice their opinion. We have to accept it and move on and the way to rectify that is to win on Saturday.”

