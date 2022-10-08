Students who have completed their studies at Edinburgh College gathered with more than 3,000 of their family members and friends at the McEwan Hall for a graduation ceremony.

The students had studied in each of the college’s faculties – Health, Wellbeing and Social Science; Tourism, Hospitality and Business; Engineering and Built Environment; and Creative Industries.

Milos Czepulza, Terry Gomez, Magda Piesta and Patrik Rutzui

The College’s best-performing students were also commended by Principal Audrey Cumberford, receiving awards for academic excellence. Prizes were also awarded on behalf of the Edinburgh College Board of Management to students who have exceeded expectations throughout their College journey.

In addition, around 20 members of College teaching staff were also presented with professional development awards during the ceremonies – celebrating the wealth of CPD opportunities available to staff to support them in their role of educating more than 28,000 students each year.

Principal Audrey Cumberford said: “Graduation is the highlight of the year and a wonderful occasion which signifies the culmination of all of our students’ hard work and commitment throughout their time with us at the College.

“It’s been a challenging couple of years for our College community and so frustrating that we’ve not been able to host our in-person events during this time, which is why we were so delighted to be able to celebrate our graduates at an in-person ceremony in the stunning McEwan Hall once again this year.

“The class of 2022 have persevered through difficult times and have shown an enormous amount of determination throughout their studies which will stand them in good stead for whatever they choose to do next.

“On behalf of the College’s governing body, management team, tutors and support staff, I would like to congratulate all of them on their success and wish them the very best for the future as they progress in their further studies and chosen careers.

“Well done to our class of 2022.”

Principal Audrey Cumberford and Eilidh Lancashire

Kieran Henderson, Chelsea Henderson, and Mark Henderson

Lina Saric, Lora Bozanic, Iva Saric and Ninka Saric

Jo Cockburn, Maxine Beahan, Zoe Kirkpatrick, and Jane Stevenson

Like this: Like Loading...