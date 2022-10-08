Students who have completed their studies at Edinburgh College gathered with more than 3,000 of their family members and friends at the McEwan Hall for a graduation ceremony.
The students had studied in each of the college’s faculties – Health, Wellbeing and Social Science; Tourism, Hospitality and Business; Engineering and Built Environment; and Creative Industries.
The College’s best-performing students were also commended by Principal Audrey Cumberford, receiving awards for academic excellence. Prizes were also awarded on behalf of the Edinburgh College Board of Management to students who have exceeded expectations throughout their College journey.
In addition, around 20 members of College teaching staff were also presented with professional development awards during the ceremonies – celebrating the wealth of CPD opportunities available to staff to support them in their role of educating more than 28,000 students each year.
Principal Audrey Cumberford said: “Graduation is the highlight of the year and a wonderful occasion which signifies the culmination of all of our students’ hard work and commitment throughout their time with us at the College.
“It’s been a challenging couple of years for our College community and so frustrating that we’ve not been able to host our in-person events during this time, which is why we were so delighted to be able to celebrate our graduates at an in-person ceremony in the stunning McEwan Hall once again this year.
“The class of 2022 have persevered through difficult times and have shown an enormous amount of determination throughout their studies which will stand them in good stead for whatever they choose to do next.
“On behalf of the College’s governing body, management team, tutors and support staff, I would like to congratulate all of them on their success and wish them the very best for the future as they progress in their further studies and chosen careers.
“Well done to our class of 2022.”
Police hope CCTV images will lead to more information on fatal collision
Police Scotland has released images of two women they believe may hold information which might assist in relation to a fatal road traffic collision which occurred around 2.40am on Sunday, 19 June, 2022 on Easter Road. A 21-year-old man died as a result of the collision and 23-year-old man has been arrested. The first woman…
Continue Reading Police hope CCTV images will lead to more information on fatal collision
New plans for Picardy Place proposed
by Donald Turvill Local Democracy Reporter The latest plans for the redesign of Picardy Place have been published. For much of the last five years and more, Picardy Place has faced continuous disruption from roadworks as a result of the construction of St James Quarter and ongoing Tram to Newhaven works, giving rise to much congestion, and…
Housebuilder backs Dalkeith Little Ruggers for the new season
More than 40 budding rugby players turned out in force for Dalkeith Rugby Club’s Little Ruggers training session last weekend as the 2022/23 season got underway. The sports club for two-to-five-year-olds holds two classes every Sunday morning at King’s Park in Dalkeith, inspiring youngsters to get into the sport early on by encouraging them to…
Continue Reading Housebuilder backs Dalkeith Little Ruggers for the new season
Caledonian Brewery now on the open market
After a long period operating under capacity, Heineken UK announced its proposal to close Caledonian Brewery in Edinburgh in May. At the time it had entered into an agreement in principle with Greene King to continue brewing Caledonian’s brands, including Deuchars and Maltsmiths, at its Belhaven brewery in Dunbar. The company said it would consult…
Exhibition and blue plaque highlight history of Czech footprints in Scotland
A new exhibition has just opened at the Central Library created by military historian Eduard Stehlik. The display tells the story of the relationship between the Special Operations Executive (a volunteer force), Czech and Slovak agents and Scotland. It will remain in place until 14 October 2022. Exiles from Czechoslovakia were trained in Scotland and…
Continue Reading Exhibition and blue plaque highlight history of Czech footprints in Scotland
Harts Cyclery in Corstorphine win Cycle Shop Champion of the Year
A well-known name in the cycle trade has just celebrated a recent move to 70 St John’s Road by winning an award at this week’s Cycling Scotland awards. Graeme Hart and his small team received the recognition for the “contribution they have made to encouraging people in Edinburgh and beyond to adopt cycling, as well…
Continue Reading Harts Cyclery in Corstorphine win Cycle Shop Champion of the Year