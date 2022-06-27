The Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) has joined with Edinburgh College in an event aimed at local secondary school students.

More than 100 young people from third year classes at Gracemount, Queensferry, Castlebrae, Leith Academy, St Augustine and Thomas, Howden Hall, and Kaimes School attended the event on Monday finding out about career opportunities in the events and hospitality sector from a range of industry specialists.

EICC Marshall Dallas CEO said: “Scotland has a real shortage of people joining the hospitality industry, so we want to make a positive impression on these young people when they are starting to think about their future careers. Tourism, including business tourism, will suffer in the years to come if we don’t spend time now encouraging a new generation of talent into the industry.”

Industry specialists featuring on the day included EICC’s catering partner Leith’s, owned by global food services company Compass Group, US-headquartered Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa, Archerfield in East Lothian, Dakota Hotels, and Dima Recruitment Services.

Audrey Cumberford, Edinburgh College Principal, said: “We are delighted that our college is working in partnership with important employers like the EICC to deliver events like this to showcase the many career opportunities within the hospitality sector to school pupils from across our region – ensuring that together we provide a pipeline of skilled workers for years to come.”

The EICC and Edinburgh College are key partners alongside Hyatt Hotels Corporation in the hotel and hotel school development planned for the Haymarket area of the city, an initiative that will both address the delegate demand issues historically faced by the EICC, while providing a stream of qualified people for Scotland’s leisure and tourism industry. The hotel, which will be Hyatt’s first hotel in Scotland, is set to open in 2025.

