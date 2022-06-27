Local people in Edinburgh are being offered the chance to turn their own personal mishaps into a Specsavers advert.

Marking 20 years since the launch of it’s famous ‘Should’ve gone to…’ campaign, Specsavers is asking audiences to share their own sight-related and hearing anecdotes.

The best submission will be turned in to a 30-second social media ad, with the winner starring in the lead role.

It comes after a nationwide poll revealed the famous tagline: ‘Should’ve gone to Specsavers’ ranks as one of the most recognised brand slogans.

The ad campaign has resulted in a host of social media reactions around topical moments, including the PM’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings’ drive to Barnard Castle to ‘check his eyesight’ – with many social media users quick to comment he ‘Should’ve gone to Specsavers’ instead.

To be in with the chance of having your true story turned in to an ad, post your ‘Should’ve gone to Specsavers’ moment on Specsavers’ Facebook and Twitterchannels using #Specsavers and #ShouldveGoneToSpecsavers.

The competition runs until Friday 1 July after which a team of industry brand experts will shortlist four entries who, they think, perfectly epitomise Specsavers’ slogan.

The final decision will lie with the general public, who will be asked to choose their favourite submission in an online vote via Specsavers’ social media channels.

The winner of the campaign will be making history with their story becoming the first Should’ve gone to Specsavers ad based on real life experience.

Joe Alubaid, retail director of Specsavers Cameron Toll and Morningside, said: “As we mark 20 years since the first iconic Should’ve gone to Specsavers TV advert, we can’t wait to give one lucky person the chance to turn their own Should’ve moment into a fully-fledged ad.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be part of a campaign that has spanned two decades and is well and truly engrained in British culture having become part of our everyday vernacular. Football managers use the phrase, its often quoted in newspapers and it’s even been brought up in Parliament.”

The winner will receive an expenses paid trip for them to star in their own ad. This will include two nights’ accommodation for them and a friend as well as an eyecare voucher of £169 to spend with Specsavers.

Some of the most memorable Should’ve TV adverts have included a short-sighted farmer shearing his dog instead of his sheep and a vet checking the pulse of a fur hat instead of a cat.

