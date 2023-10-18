Specsavers Gyle Centre has sponsored the Under 16 football team at Craigmount High School nearby and provided them with new kit.

The optician and audiologist made a donation to sponsor the new kit for 2023/24.

Craig Daker, retail director at Specsavers Gyle Centre, said: “Supporting our local community is extremely important to us and we were proud to support Craigmount’s talented young footballers.

“I am delighted we have been able to play a part in providing support to the school and are looking forward to following Craigmount’s games this season.”

Gilly Herbert, from Craigmount High School’s Parent Council, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Specsavers at the Gyle Centre for their kind donation and ongoing sponsorship. The new kits look great and the team are all really excited to get on the pitch wearing them.”

