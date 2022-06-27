Specially designed Racing With Pride jockey silks will appear for the first time at a Scottish racecourse today when Musselburgh celebrates Pride Month.

Leading racehorse owner, Gerry McGladery, will swap out his normal blue and yellow colours for the distinctive Pride colours for all his horses competing at the Racing TV raceday today (Mon 27 June) at the East Lothian track, as will The Musselburgh Lunch Club syndicate.

The silks were created by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) to increase visibility of LGBT+ support within racing and after a public vote the winning design was brought to life by racing silks supplier Allertons.

Musselburgh will also fly the Pride flag from its historic grandstand this week, racecourse staff will wear Pride ribbons, and promotional activity around the course will mark the global event held each June to mark the 1969 Stonewall riots in the US which changed gay rights history.

The racecourse is also marking its support for the LGBT+ community with two specially named races – The Musselburgh Racecourse Celebrates Pride 2022 race over five furlongs takes place at 7.30pm tonight and again on Wednesday over 1m 1f at 3.50pm.

Musselburgh also received a vote of confidence as an LGBT+ welcoming venue from Edinburgh hairdresser Leo Gourlay who attended a recent race meeting.

Leo said: “I was really anxious, as a flamboyant gay man, to go racing for the first time.

Being a member of the LGBT+ community I was really apprehensive before I got to Musselburgh Racecourse and going into such a traditional sporting environment.

“The whole racecourse staff, especially Jane Walker, were very gracious and welcoming. They made the whole race day enjoyable and inclusive and I will definitely be back.”

Musselburgh Racecourse Senior Operations and Commercial Manager, Sarah Montgomery said: “We are delighted to hear that Leo enjoyed his first experience at Musselburgh and look forward to welcoming him back. We also really appreciate the support of Gerry McGladery in helping us to celebrate Pride Month with his adoption of the Racing With Pride silks for his runners.

“Our aim is to be a fully inclusive, friendly and accessible racecourse and it is only right that we take these symbolic but important steps in recognising and supporting the LGBT+ community during Pride Month. We fully support Racing With Pride and hope the community get a taste for the joy of racing during Pride Month and become frequent visitors to Musselburgh.”

The BHA has been a long-time supporter of diversity in the industry and in 2020 launched Racing With Pride, the official LGBT+ network for British racing. The network is designed for British racing’s participants, workforce and fans who identify as lesbian, gay, bi, trans and other sexual orientations and gender identities as well as allies of the LGBT+ community, who want to demonstrate their support, regardless of their own identity.

The network offers a safe space for LGBT+ people and allies to meet, receive support, have fun and enjoy racing online and in person and promotes a better understanding of LGBT+ inclusion to ensure racing is everyone’s sport, encouraging all to step up as allies.

Gates open today at 4pm and the first race is off at 6pm. On Wednesday, gates open at noon and the first race is off at 1.40pm. For further information and to book tickets please visit www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk

