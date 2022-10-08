Police Scotland has released images of two women they believe may hold information which might assist in relation to a fatal road traffic collision which occurred around 2.40am on Sunday, 19 June, 2022 on Easter Road.

A 21-year-old man died as a result of the collision and 23-year-old man has been arrested.

The first woman is described as white, aged between 30-40 years, large build, blonde hair with darker roots tied up in a bun, wearing glasses, light clothing, carrying two full “bags for life” and a mobile phone.

The second woman is described as white, aged between 50-60 years, very skinny build, dark hair, dark trousers and possibly a maroon jacket, carrying a large dark handbag and was seen struggling to walk.

Constable Joanna Murphy, from the Edinburgh Road Policing team, said: “I would urge the women, or anyone who has information relating to the women, depicted in these images to make contact with the Police. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident 0590 of Sunday, 19 June 2022. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed on anonymously.”

