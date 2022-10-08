Police Scotland has released images of two women they believe may hold information which might assist in relation to a fatal road traffic collision which occurred around 2.40am on Sunday, 19 June, 2022 on Easter Road.
A 21-year-old man died as a result of the collision and 23-year-old man has been arrested.
The first woman is described as white, aged between 30-40 years, large build, blonde hair with darker roots tied up in a bun, wearing glasses, light clothing, carrying two full “bags for life” and a mobile phone.
The second woman is described as white, aged between 50-60 years, very skinny build, dark hair, dark trousers and possibly a maroon jacket, carrying a large dark handbag and was seen struggling to walk.
Constable Joanna Murphy, from the Edinburgh Road Policing team, said: “I would urge the women, or anyone who has information relating to the women, depicted in these images to make contact with the Police. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident 0590 of Sunday, 19 June 2022. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed on anonymously.”
Edinburgh College annual graduation ceremony held at McEwan Hall
Students who have completed their studies at Edinburgh College gathered with more than 3,000 of their family members and friends at the McEwan Hall for a graduation ceremony. The students had studied in each of the college’s faculties – Health, Wellbeing and Social Science; Tourism, Hospitality and Business; Engineering and Built Environment; and Creative Industries.…
New plans for Picardy Place proposed
by Donald Turvill Local Democracy Reporter The latest plans for the redesign of Picardy Place have been published. For much of the last five years and more, Picardy Place has faced continuous disruption from roadworks as a result of the construction of St James Quarter and ongoing Tram to Newhaven works, giving rise to much congestion, and…
Housebuilder backs Dalkeith Little Ruggers for the new season
More than 40 budding rugby players turned out in force for Dalkeith Rugby Club’s Little Ruggers training session last weekend as the 2022/23 season got underway. The sports club for two-to-five-year-olds holds two classes every Sunday morning at King’s Park in Dalkeith, inspiring youngsters to get into the sport early on by encouraging them to…
Caledonian Brewery now on the open market
After a long period operating under capacity, Heineken UK announced its proposal to close Caledonian Brewery in Edinburgh in May. At the time it had entered into an agreement in principle with Greene King to continue brewing Caledonian’s brands, including Deuchars and Maltsmiths, at its Belhaven brewery in Dunbar. The company said it would consult…
Exhibition and blue plaque highlight history of Czech footprints in Scotland
A new exhibition has just opened at the Central Library created by military historian Eduard Stehlik. The display tells the story of the relationship between the Special Operations Executive (a volunteer force), Czech and Slovak agents and Scotland. It will remain in place until 14 October 2022. Exiles from Czechoslovakia were trained in Scotland and…
Harts Cyclery in Corstorphine win Cycle Shop Champion of the Year
A well-known name in the cycle trade has just celebrated a recent move to 70 St John’s Road by winning an award at this week’s Cycling Scotland awards. Graeme Hart and his small team received the recognition for the “contribution they have made to encouraging people in Edinburgh and beyond to adopt cycling, as well…
