New fundraising challenge launches to support paediatric surgery ambitions
A charity tackling the global crisis in children’s surgery is challenging Scots to cover 75km throughout February while raising vital funds for life-saving operations.
The challenge has been launched by Kids Operating Room – a charity focused on providing dedicated operating rooms for children’s surgery – to raise awareness of the costs it requires to complete one operation in Africa.
On average, it costs £75 to provide one paediatric operation in a Kids Operating Room. That’s why the charity is asking individuals to run, walk, cycle or swim 75km each and raise £75 in sponsorship.
Funds raised will go directly towards supporting the charity’s work to ensure that all children around the world have access to safe surgery.
Rachel Cram, Fundraising Manager at Kids Operating Room, said: “Access to surgery is something that we so often take for granted – operations should be available to those that require it no matter where they are in the world.
“The 75km challenge will give a real insight into how colossal the impact just £75 can have and just how far it can go in Africa.
“The challenge is called Run75 but you can go at your own pace. Run, swim, walk…whatever your ability, all we ask is that you give it a try and get involved for a great cause which will make a real difference for children worldwide. Its initiatives like these that are fundamental to KidsOR’s operations.
“We’re looking forward to seeing a host of dedicated participants take part – and wish everyone the best of luck.”
Everyone who signs up to take part in the challenge will receive a free Kids Operating Room beanie hat and will be part of an engaging Facebook community group. Individuals are encouraged to share their tips and progress while receiving support from others taking part.
Kids Operating Room was founded by Nicola and Garreth Wood in 2018. It aims to install 120 paediatric operating rooms across Africa by 2030.
Sign up to the challenge here: www.KidsOR.org/Run75
Big transport ideas passed by Transport Committee
A major transport shake-up to cut car journeys and increase bike and bus usage across Edinburgh will be put to the city’s residents, despite concerns over the potential cost and criticism that the plans lack detail. Sweeping changes to active travel, public transport and parking set out in a ‘suite’ of reports would help to “change…
Continue Reading Big transport ideas passed by Transport Committee
Open Days at Edinburgh College this month
Edinburgh College is holding Open Days for prospective students on their campuses on the dates set out below. Prospective students, parents, guardians, business owners and those in employment are invited to head to College campuses to find out more about course options, funding options and accommodation, and to also meet representatives from Edinburgh College Students’…
Politicians have their say on the upcoming council budget
The council is legally obliged to set what is called a “balanced budget” this month. There are obvious problems in doing this, and up to £80 million savings or cuts have to be made. We asked all finance spokespeople from all parties at the City Chambers to comment ahead of the budget process which is…
Continue Reading Politicians have their say on the upcoming council budget
Opinion – Why variable rate mortgages are back on the table
There was a significant change in the mortgage and property market in 2022, which had up until recently seen mortgage interest rates hit record lows. Here Michael Wales, a Mortgage Adviser at Progeny, explains why the old variable rate mortgage may now be a good option. The views in the article are entirely his, and…
Continue Reading Opinion – Why variable rate mortgages are back on the table
Rare document signed by Lord Nelson to be sold in Edinburgh
A marriage document signed by Lord Nelson, his mistress and others in his social circle will be signed by Lyon & Turnbull from its HQ in Edinburgh. The single sheet of paper is covered with collectable autographs and is valued between £10,000 and £15,000. The document records the wedding of British couple William Compton and…
Continue Reading Rare document signed by Lord Nelson to be sold in Edinburgh
Eat Out Edinburgh campaign to be repeated
Foodie fortnight is back with Essential Edinburgh’s campaign Eat Out Edinburgh being brought back for another year. The two week long emphasis on city centre hospitality businesses runs from 13 to 26 March and will feature businesses from St James Quarter to St Andrew Square. More than 20 businesses have already confirmed they will offer…