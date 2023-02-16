John Swinney MSP, Deputy First Minister and interim Finance Minister has announced that he will not stand in the upcoming contest to choose a new SNP Leader.

Mr Swinney was leader for four years between 2000 and 2004 standing aside in favour of Alex Salmond in 2004. He has served as Education Minister and Finance Secretary and was appointed as Cabinet Secretary for Covid Recovery in 2021.

fbpic- Scottish Parliament Holyrood. John Swinney MSP Deputy First Minister and Education Secretary Ministerial Statement: Update on Education Recovery today at the Covid-19 social distancing Scottish Parliament, Holyrood Edinburgh. Scotland Lockdown Coronavirus. Scotland Scottish politics Schools Scottish Education. Poolphoto Tuesday 23 June 2020. Picture FRASER BREMNER

This is Mr Swinney’s statement issued this evening:

