The SNP National Executive Council (NEC) has this evening agreed a timetable for members of the Scottish National Party to choose a new leader.
Nomination for Leader opened at 11.59 on 15 February 2023 and will close at 12.00 on 24 February 2023.
The ballot will be open at noon on 13 March 2023 and will close at noon on 27 March 2023.
The National Secretary will make the results of the contest public as soon as the result has been determined and after the candidates have been advised.
SNP National Secretary Lorna Finn said: “I am pleased to confirm that SNP NEC has tonight agreed a timetable for party members to select a new leader of our party and country.
“Nicola has been the outstanding politician of this generation. We are very fortunate that she will remain an SNP MSP and a leading campaigner for an independent Scotland.
“But the SNP is full of talented individuals – and they now have the opportunity to put themselves forward and our new leader will lead us into the final phase of Scotland’s journey towards independence.
“Should there be a contest, with two or more applicants, then the selection of the new leader will be held on a democratic one-member-one-vote basis.
“Nominations for Leader opened at 11.59 on 15 February 2023 and will close at 12.00 on 24 February 2023.
“The ballot will be open at noon on 13 March 2023 and will close at noon on 27 March 2023.
“Democracy is in crisis in the UK right now, but the SNP and Scotland’s future must and will be decided by the ballot box.
“It would be wrong to have a newly elected leader tied to a key decision on how we deliver democracy in Scotland in the face of continued Westminster intransigence.
“Therefore, the party’s Special Democracy Conference, previously planned for Sunday March 19th, is postponed.
“SNP Members – the lifeblood of this party and movement – will be updated in due course on details of a rearranged event once the new party leader is in place.”
Remembering firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin died on 27 January following injuries he sustained when tackling a fire at the former Jenners building in the city. Later today his funeral will be held at St Giles Cathedral. Barry Martin’s wife has described him as a remarkable man who was exhilarated to be a firefighter. The 38-year-old died on Friday,…
Age Scotland warns against council cuts
Next week The City of Edinburgh Council will set its budget for the year ahead. The council will have to find almost £80 million of cuts to services to create a balanced budget. In advance of the process next Thursday when the Labour administration will hope to set their budget based on their manifesto, the…
John Swinney will not stand in leadership contest
John Swinney MSP, Deputy First Minister and interim Finance Minister has announced that he will not stand in the upcoming contest to choose a new SNP Leader. Mr Swinney was leader for four years between 2000 and 2004 standing aside in favour of Alex Salmond in 2004. He has served as Education Minister and Finance…
Continue Reading John Swinney will not stand in leadership contest
Cruise ships for Ukrainians inspires Mission of Innocents
The ships which are docked in Leith and in Glasgow as a temporary home for displaced Ukrainian citizens are managed by Landry & Kling Global Ship Solutions who have now created a charity Mission of Innocents to create a children’s programme. As we approach the anniversary of the war against Ukraine, Landry & Kling launch…
Continue Reading Cruise ships for Ukrainians inspires Mission of Innocents
National Records of Scotland announce Covid figures
National Records of Scotland has announced official figures for deaths involving Covid-19 for January 2023 and for week 6 of 2023. As at 12 February 2023, 16,780 deaths were registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS). In the…
Continue Reading National Records of Scotland announce Covid figures
Muirhouse Millennium Centre may close due to lack of funding
An Edinburgh community centre which has been a “lifeline” to the most vulnerable for more than 20 years could be forced to shut its doors within months due a lack of funding. Users warned that the heart of the Muirhouse community would be ripped out if the cherished Millennium Centre is allowed to close for good, as…
Continue Reading Muirhouse Millennium Centre may close due to lack of funding