The SNP National Executive Council (NEC) has this evening agreed a timetable for members of the Scottish National Party to choose a new leader.

Nomination for Leader opened at 11.59 on 15 February 2023 and will close at 12.00 on 24 February 2023.

The ballot will be open at noon on 13 March 2023 and will close at noon on 27 March 2023.

The National Secretary will make the results of the contest public as soon as the result has been determined and after the candidates have been advised.



SNP National Secretary Lorna Finn said: “I am pleased to confirm that SNP NEC has tonight agreed a timetable for party members to select a new leader of our party and country.



“Nicola has been the outstanding politician of this generation. We are very fortunate that she will remain an SNP MSP and a leading campaigner for an independent Scotland.



“But the SNP is full of talented individuals – and they now have the opportunity to put themselves forward and our new leader will lead us into the final phase of Scotland’s journey towards independence.



“Should there be a contest, with two or more applicants, then the selection of the new leader will be held on a democratic one-member-one-vote basis.



“Democracy is in crisis in the UK right now, but the SNP and Scotland’s future must and will be decided by the ballot box.



“It would be wrong to have a newly elected leader tied to a key decision on how we deliver democracy in Scotland in the face of continued Westminster intransigence.



“Therefore, the party’s Special Democracy Conference, previously planned for Sunday March 19th, is postponed.



“SNP Members – the lifeblood of this party and movement – will be updated in due course on details of a rearranged event once the new party leader is in place.”

