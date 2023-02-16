The ships which are docked in Leith and in Glasgow as a temporary home for displaced Ukrainian citizens are managed by Landry & Kling Global Ship Solutions who have now created a charity Mission of Innocents to create a children’s programme.
As we approach the anniversary of the war against Ukraine, Landry & Kling launch their not-for-profit Mission of Innocents. The Miami-based company is a leader in sourcing and logistics for ship charters, cruise events and floating accommodations including humanitarian and disaster relief.
40 years of innovation
When former cruise line executives Joyce Landry and Jo Kling co-founded Landry & Kling in 1982, the company was the first to specialise in corporate meetings and events at sea. They also advanced the idea of using cruise ships as dockside ‘floating hotels.’
CEO Joyce Landry said: “Over the years, we have expanded our service offerings while broadening Landry & Kling’s global reach across several sectors.”
In addition to the corporate sector, the company expanded into new markets to solidify its position as a world leader in sourcing and managing complex and long-term vessel charters. The most recent humanitarian ship charter project provides temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees in Scotland.
Mission of Innocents
Landry & Kling is managing multiple ship charters in Scotland to provide temporary housing for more than 2,000 Ukrainian refugees, including over 800 children. This inspired the creation of the 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organisation Missions of Innocents based in the United States with a global reach which will continue to benefit the Ukrainian Children based in Scotland.
CEO Joyce Landry has been based aboard both ships since they docked at Port of Leith in Edinburgh and King George V Dock in Glasgow.
She said: “This year, we have been honoured to work with the Scottish government to provide floating accommodations for displaced Ukrainians. We have witnessed them face this difficult time with courage and optimism, but the children especially touched our hearts.
“We helped create a children’s programme onboard two vessels to encourage self-expression and healing through music, dance, art and sports. Watching the Ukrainian children rediscover joy through this programme was the inspiration for the founding of Mission of Innocents.”
The goal is helping children displaced from war, climate devastation and political strife find joy by nurturing their self-worth and healing.
Information or to donate: www.missionofinnocents.org
