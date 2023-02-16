National Records of Scotland has announced official figures for deaths involving Covid-19 for January 2023 and for week 6 of 2023.

As at 12 February 2023, 16,780 deaths were registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS).

In the latest week, 35 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, five more than in the previous week.

Of deaths involving Covid-19 in the latest week, 17 were female and 18 were male. 25 were aged 75 or older, five were aged 65 to 74, and five were under 65. There were eight deaths in Glasgow City and three in Fife. In total, 20 council areas (out of 32) had at least one death involving Covid-19 last week. 31 were in hospitals, 3 were in care homes, and 1 at home or a non-institutional setting.

The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,315, which is 43, or 3%, more than the five year average for this time of year.

Our monthly analysis shows that the age standardised death rate for deaths involving Covid-19 in January 2023 was 59 per 100,000. This is almost unchanged from the rate in December 2022 (60 per 100,000). Throughout the pandemic, the highest rate was 585 deaths per 100,000 people in April 2020.

Of the 16,746 deaths involving Covid-19 between March 2020 and January 2023, 93% (15,656) had at least one pre-existing condition, with the most common being dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Julie Ramsay, NRS Statistician, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 35 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is five more than in the previous week.

“After a sharp rise in week 2 of 2023, deaths involving influenza have fallen for four consecutive weeks. There were 15 deaths where flu was mentioned in week 6, which is five fewer than in the previous week.”

There have been nine deaths in Scotland in which the underlying cause of death was due to the adverse effects of vaccination against Covid-19, and four further deaths where an adverse effect was mentioned on the death certificate. This is no change from the figure reported last month.

The latest available statistics show that 4.56 million people in Scotland have received at least one vaccine dose.

