In preparation for the next few days when Edinburgh will play its part in the arrangements ahead of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral, many streets in the city centre are closed.

The council website has details here.

There is a large media presence, including international media, around The Palace of Holyroodhouse and The Scottish Parliament.

Many people arrived at the Palace on Friday afternoon clutching bouquets of flowers which they left in tribute.

There will be some changes to waste and cleansing services in the Old Town in the next few days, and all street bins have been removed from The Royal Mile. There are details here.

Two schools and one nursery school near Holyrood will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. Details here.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse and the Queen’s Gallery will remain closed until after the Queen’s funeral. Anyone who wishes to leave floral tribute is encouraged to give these to the Wardens at the entrance to The Queen’s Gallery. Those flowers will be laid on the Forecourt grass in front of the North Turret of the Palace. When we were there on Friday afternoon people were entering from Calton Road and a one way system was in operation past the flowers.

There are no physical books of condolence but you may add a message here.

National Mourning is described as a period for reflection.

Flags will fly at half-mast. The half-masting of flags at Royal Residences does not apply to the Royal Standard and the Royal Standard in Scotland when The King is in residence, as they are always flown at full mast.

Read more about HM The Queen and her links to Edinburgh here.

Scenes around The Palace of Holyroodhouse on Friday one day after the death of HM THe Queen was announced. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

