The Royal British Legion Scotland says it is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the Sovereign and their Patron, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth served as Patron since her accession in 1952, taking over this role from her father, King George VI, and earlier her grandfather, King George V, who had been Patrons of Legion Scotland before her.

The Queen granted the Legion the Royal title in 1971, the year of the Legion’s Golden Jubilee. Legion Scotland then led the organisation of the 20th Annual Conference of the British Commonwealth Ex Services League in Edinburgh in May 1977, where the Queen attended the reception.

In 1981 she carried out the Royal Review where she was joined by 3000 Legionnaires in Holyrood Park to mark our Diamond Jubilee. The organisation has also been honoured annually to receive her greetings and well wishes to their members on the occasion of their Conference, as well as her congratulations last year when Legion Scotland marked their centenary.

A spokesperson said: “Throughout her reign, the Queen has diligently served as Commander-in-Chief of the British Armed Forces. Her relationship with the Armed Forces began before her accession when she joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) in 1945. On doing so, she became the first female member of the Royal Family to serve as a full-time active member of the Armed Forces.

“As Head of the Armed Forces, the Queen was also committed to honouring the service and sacrifice of the entire Armed Forces community, leading the nation in moments of Remembrance each November.

“Her Majesty had a tireless devotion to our nation and has been an inspiration to us all. We are immensely thankful for her faithful lifetime of service. We join the entire Armed Forces community in mourning her loss and our sincere condolences are with the Royal Family at this time.”

Like this: Like Loading...