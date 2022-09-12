The First Minister will table a formal Motion of Condolence on Monday on behalf of the people of Scotland following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

His Majesty The King and The Queen Consort will receive the Motion at the Scottish Parliament on Monday evening.

The reception is one of a number of events in Edinburgh today following the arrival of Their Majesties from London.

The King will also join the Procession of Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin from The Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral where a service of prayer and reflection will be held for the life of The Queen

After the Procession, The King will receive the First Minister, followed by the Presiding Officer, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Her Majesty The Queen will Lie at Rest in St Giles’ Cathedral overnight, giving an opportunity for the public to file past the coffin to pay their respects.

Large crowds are again expected in the city and anyone wishing to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen in person is advised to plan their journey carefully and allow adequate time for travel. Events will also be televised.

A proclamation was read by The Lord Lyon King of Arms Joseph Morrow at the Mercat Cross and the First Minister was among the group of UK and Scottish politicians who witnessed the historic moment PHOTO ˙2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said:“For countless people – across our country, and around the world – this is a moment of profound sadness. We see that in the crowds gathered outside here, at St Giles’ Cathedral, and all across Scotland. This Parliament and this nation are in mourning today.

“At the heart of it all, of course, is the sense of loss felt by those who were closest to Her Majesty. Our thoughts are with the entire Royal Family – and we are honoured by the presence here, of His Majesty, King Charles III, and The Queen Consort.

“In an ever changing world, especially in turbulent times, Her Majesty was the great constant – the anchor of our nation. Even towards the end, as her health declined, her genuine love of Scotland and profound sense of public service never faltered.

“She performed her duties with dedication and wisdom, setting an exceptional example to each and every one of us. We stand ready to support His Majesty as he continues his own life of service and builds on the extraordinary legacy of his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth – the Queen of Scots.”

Scenes around The Palace of Holyroodhouse on Friday 9 September one day after the death of HM THe Queen was announced. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

