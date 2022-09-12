Edinburgh is expected to be extremely busy both on Monday and Tuesday, with tens of thousands expected to pay their final respects to Her Majesty The Queen.

Mourners are being advising to plan ahead if they wish to watch today’s Procession up the Royal Mile or line the departure route of the Coffin from St Giles’ Cathedral to Edinburgh Airport on Tuesday afternoon. Accessibility and opportunities for viewing and parking are likely to be limited.

The Scottish Government and Police Scotland are working together to manage any congested areas, with significant numbers of stewards drafted in alongside police officers to help keep the public safe.

The advice remains the same: plan ahead, dress for the weather, bring plenty of water, prepare for long periods of standing, expect large crowds and look out for each other.

Edinburgh Trams have announced that they are running their services for 24 hours continuously to assist those who wish to travel into the city to go to St Giles Cathedral.

St Giles Cathedral where Her late Majesty’s coffin will lie at rest from Monday to Tuesday PHOTO ˙2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Council Leader Cammy Day said: “The eyes of the world are upon us and I’m really proud that our Capital city continues to play such a significant role in saying farewell to Her Majesty. Thousands of people lined the High Street to hear the proclamation of the new King yesterday, as they did later in the day to welcome the Queen’s coffin to Edinburgh.

“We’re continuing to work closely with Scottish Government, Police Scotland and transport providers to manage disruption and safely accommodate the large numbers of visitors who will wish to pay their final respects over the next couple of days.

“We’re reminding everyone to consider their travel needs and avoid any non-essential travel. For those who choose to try and attend events, please be aware that you may need to sit or stand for a number of hours so dress for the weather, prepare for long periods of standing, bring water and most importantly look out for each other.

“The outpouring of support from the public and our communities has been truly amazing, and I would ask everyone to continue to bear with us as these major events continue over the coming days.”

For the most up-to-date information, visit www.edinburgh.gov.uk, www.gov.scotand www.royal.uk.

The @edintravel traffic information team will be carefully monitoring the city’s roads, sharing the latest information on disruption and diversions on Twitter.

The travelling public should also follow Lothian Buses and Edinburgh Trams to stay informed about their services.

