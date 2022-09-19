The funeral service for Her Majesty The Queen will be broadcast live on a big screen in Holyrood Park in front of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Monday.
The ceremony, which is taking place at Westminster Abbey in London, is scheduled to begin at 11am.
The City of Edinburgh Council invites anyone who lives in Edinburgh as well as visitors to attend and pay their final respects to Her Majesty. Entry is free and there is no need for any tickets.
The screening will include the BBC’s full coverage from 8am until 5pm.
Lord Lieutenant Robert Aldridge will be representing the City of Edinburgh at the state funeral in London.
Council Leader Cammy Day said: “This screening represents an opportunity for us all to come together and pay our final respects to The Queen. We all share in the nation’s, and indeed the world’s, grief at the loss of our longest serving monarch. As Her Majesty’s funeral takes place in London, we’re proud to be joining in with screenings and services in towns and cities across the United Kingdom.
“I can think of no more fitting venue for Monday’s screening – in The Queen’s own park on the doorstep of her beloved Palace of Holyroodhouse – and I hope people of all ages will take this opportunity to say their final farewell to Her Majesty.
“Here in Edinburgh, we can take immense pride in the role our city played in the ceremonial events to mark The Queen’s passing and I want to thank the many Council colleagues, partners and volunteers, who each played such a big part in delivering them so gracefully and flawlessly. And to the people of Edinburgh for turning out in their thousands to pay their respects.
“I have no doubt these past few days will be remembered for how brightly Scotland’s capital shone as an example of respect, pride, and professionalism to the world.”
The screening will take place outdoors, and those wishing to attend are advised to plan ahead, dress for the weather, and bring plenty of water. Toilet facilities will be available however there will be no seats, so it is advisable to bring blankets or chairs. Extra litter bins will be in place and BBQs will not be permitted.
Queen’s Drive will be closed to general traffic. Disabled parking will be available in Broad Pavement car park on a first come, first served basis.
The public should follow Lothian Buses and Edinburgh Trams to stay informed about their services on the day of the funeral.
