Our reader found a plaque at the Omni Centre car boot sale in 1994.

The inscription reads Planted by HM Queen Elizabeth II on the first morning of her first official visit to Edinburgh 25th June 1952.

He tells us that he would have paid somewhere under £20 for it as he has a limit for the “amazing stuff” he has collected over the years.

Do you have any idea where it came from or what was planted and where? If so, our reader would love to know.

Email us on editor@theedinburghreporter.co.uk with any information you may have.

We have taken a really quick look at the Pathé footage from 1952… which you can look at here which may give us all a clue.

Was this in Canongate Kirkyard? Who can confirm any other details? Do let us know.

Like this: Like Loading...