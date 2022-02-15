Dean’s album with the mighty Calexico is released on Friday.

The album was conceived in Leith, recorded in Tucson, buried in (metaphorical) desert sand for two years during the pandemic, and is finally going to be released worldwide on Friday.

The album will be launched in Edinburgh at Voodoo Rooms on Thursday 10 March 2022 with his new band. Dean Owens & The Sinners with special guest Kirsten Adamson (daughter of Big Country’s Stuart), The Sinners include Dean’s old Felsons buddy Kevin McGuire (bass), guitarist Craig Ross, and Neil Weir (OMD) on trumpet.

The very new video below shows the making of Sinner’s Shrine including chats with Calexico’s Joey Burns, who claims Dean as “a long lost brother” with great dress sense as well as great tunes. It includes footage of John Convertino and Dean, studio shots of the recording process and some of Tucson’s amazing street art. All with a soundtrack that offers a flavour of the album.

The album is released jointly by UK’s Eel Pie records and Netherlands’ CRS.

Dean Owens PHOTO Gaelle Berri

