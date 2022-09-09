A portrait of Her Majesty The Queen has gone on display at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery in Edinburgh.

The vast artwork is a photographic study by Julian Calder made in 2010 beside the Gelder Burn on the Balmoral estate.

Titled Queen of Scots, Sovereign of the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle and Chief of the Chiefs (1926-2022), the photograph shows Queen Elizabeth II wearing the robes of the Order identified in the title and insignia bearing the emblem of the thistle, the national flower of Scotland, and the cross of Saint Andrew, the patron saint of the nation.

PHOTO Neil Hanna Photography

