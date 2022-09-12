Members of the public are expected to turn out in large numbers in the capital on Tuesday to pay their final respects to Her Majesty The Queen.

After the Lying at Rest, the coffin will be transported from St Giles Cathedral to Edinburgh Airport.

Anyone who can is asked to work from home if they can, and those who do not wish to pay their respects in person are being asked to avoid any non-essential travel particularly in the city centre.

There will be significant disruption to travel along the route of the Queen’s coffin with numerous road closures from 1pm. Some schools in Edinburgh will also be impacted and close earlier. Latest traffic and school information can be found on the City of Edinburgh Council website.

The route the Queen’s cortege will travel means the following roads will close between 4pm and 6.30pm:

Johnstone Terrace

Lothian Road

Queensferry Street

Dean Bridge

Queensferry Road

In addition to roads on the route, extensive closures and diversions of adjoining roads will be in place, including all crossover junctions. This will have a significant knock-on impact on surrounding trunk roads including the M8 and the Edinburgh City Bypass.

The Scottish Government is working with City of Edinburgh Council, Transport Scotland, Police Scotland, ScotRail and other partners to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum, however, lengthy delays are to be expected.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “This will be an extremely busy time in Edinburgh as members of the public come to pay their final respects. In light of this, we respectfully ask people to avoid non-essential travel if possible.

“Those wishing to line the route should plan ahead taking into consideration local road closures, allowing for extra time and limited facilities. Prepare for long periods of standing and large crowds. Check the weather before you leave and bring water.

“Information on travel can be found at Traffic Scotland, Traveline Scotland, City of Edinburgh Council, Lothian Buses, Edinburgh Tram and ScotRail websites and social media channels. We are encouraging everyone to check for the latest information before finalising their travel plans.”

