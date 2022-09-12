As the city mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Edinburgh Trams will run additional services to help residents and visitors to pay their respects.

The Queen’s body will lay at rest in St Giles Cathedral under continuous vigil until Tuesday afternoon. With large numbers of people expected to travel into the city, the tram operator will run services throughout the night.

Following the usual last tram at 11.30pm from the city centre, additional services will then operate every 30 minutes throughout the night calling at all stops to Edinburgh Airport. This includes Ingliston Park & Ride, which will remain open all night allowing visitors to use the site at any time before completing their journey by tram.

Normal fares will apply, and customers should purchase their tickets from tram stop machines before boarding.

On Tuesday 13 September the Queen’s coffin will leave the city later in the afternoon and tram services will be required to temporarily terminate at West End stop until crowds disperse, and roads then reopen.

Edinburgh Trams Operations Manager Jon McCulley said: “As more people visit the city centre for the Queen’s farewell, Edinburgh Trams will continue to do all we can to ensure that customers get to their destination as easily as possible.

“With roads around Edinburgh expected to be extremely busy and limited parking in the city centre, we advise customers to leave their cars at Ingliston Park & Ride.”

Customers can keep updated by following our Twitter page @edinburghtrams

Like this: Like Loading...