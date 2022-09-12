There will be a great deal of travel disruption along the route of the Queen’s funeral cortege on Tuesday afternoon.

Police Scotland will put numerous road closures in place from 1pm which will cause traffic jams across the city for a time. As a result, the council has closed a number of schools and early years centres along the route. Some will close early from 12 noon to allow pupils and staff time to return home safely before the Police Scotland closures are in effect.

All schools will open on Wednesday 14 September as normal.

The schools and early years centres affected are

Early years centres

Cammo Kindergarten

Fox Covert Early Years Centre

Fox Covert Kindergarten

Lauriston Kindergarten

Primary schools

Blackhall

Clermiston

Cramond

Davidson’s Mains

East Craigs

Ferryhill

Flora Stevenson

Fox Covert

Hillwood

Stockbridge

St Andrew’s Fox Covert

High schools

Broughton

Craigmount

St Augustine’s

St Thomas of Aquin’s

The Royal High School

Special schools

Rowanfield

Oaklands

Some schools closed on Monday and Tuesday

The following schools and nursery will be closed on Monday 12 and Tuesday 13 September 2022

Royal Mile Primary School

Abbeyhill Primary School

Cowgate Early Years Centre

The Scottish Government and Police Scotland advised the council of the likelihood that a high number of people would come to Edinburgh to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen.

The Royal Mile and many surrounding roads are closed during this period. There is more information about road closures and also the route which the funeral cortege will take when leaving the city on Tuesday afternoon here.

HM The Queen, Edinburgh, 12th Sept 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

