There will be a great deal of travel disruption along the route of the Queen’s funeral cortege on Tuesday afternoon.
Police Scotland will put numerous road closures in place from 1pm which will cause traffic jams across the city for a time. As a result, the council has closed a number of schools and early years centres along the route. Some will close early from 12 noon to allow pupils and staff time to return home safely before the Police Scotland closures are in effect.
All schools will open on Wednesday 14 September as normal.
The schools and early years centres affected are
Early years centres
- Cammo Kindergarten
- Fox Covert Early Years Centre
- Fox Covert Kindergarten
- Lauriston Kindergarten
Primary schools
- Blackhall
- Clermiston
- Cramond
- Davidson’s Mains
- East Craigs
- Ferryhill
- Flora Stevenson
- Fox Covert
- Hillwood
- Stockbridge
- St Andrew’s Fox Covert
High schools
- Broughton
- Craigmount
- St Augustine’s
- St Thomas of Aquin’s
- The Royal High School
Special schools
- Rowanfield
- Oaklands
Some schools closed on Monday and Tuesday
The following schools and nursery will be closed on Monday 12 and Tuesday 13 September 2022
- Royal Mile Primary School
- Abbeyhill Primary School
- Cowgate Early Years Centre
The Scottish Government and Police Scotland advised the council of the likelihood that a high number of people would come to Edinburgh to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen.
The Royal Mile and many surrounding roads are closed during this period. There is more information about road closures and also the route which the funeral cortege will take when leaving the city on Tuesday afternoon here.