Edinburgh Trams is in the running for another prestigious accolade after being shortlisted for an award that is contested by transport companies from all over the UK.

Following a successful night at the Scottish Transport Awards earlier this year, Edinburgh Trams is now aiming to scoop the coveted title of UK Tram Operator of the Year at the UK National Transport Awards.

The operator’s proactive approach to reducing carbon emissions has also impressed judges in the Exemplary Contribution to Net Zero category, while the use of a state-of-the-art tram simulator ahead of the opening of the new line to Newhaven has earned it a place among the frontrunners for the Digital and Technology Excellence in Transport award.

Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams’ Managing Director, said: “On the back of previous wins at Scottish Transport Awards, to be in line for further accolades at a national level shows that Edinburgh Trams is leading the transport sector when it comes to innovation and carbon reduction.

“To be shortlisted for the coveted Tram Operator of the Year Award is also testament to all the hard work and professionalism demonstrated by the Edinburgh Trams team ahead of the launch of services to Leith, Ocean Terminal, and Newhaven.”

The winners of the National Transport Awards, which will be presented by British TV personality Jeremy Vine, will be announced at the Westminster Park Plaza in London on 5 October, and further details can be found here.

