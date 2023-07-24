The prospect of a new challenge and the chance to play European football were key factors for Frankie Kent’s decision to put pen to paper for Heart of Midlothian.

He joins another former Peterborough player, Jorge Grant, at Gorgie and Kent, believes that the bond they forged at the English club will help bed him into the squad.

The 6ft 2in player is clear about his job and he said: “I’m a defender and I need to be doing that well. I’ll give 100 per cent in every game.”

Local reports suggest Hearts upped their bid for Kent last week and agreed a fee after their first bid was rejected and the player was left out of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Colchester, partly because of the transfer interest but also because of an injury niggle.

The 27-year-old from Romford said everything happened quickly regarding his arrival at the Edinburgh club and he met the squad for the first time on Monday.

Earlier, Kent started his youth career at Arsenal before moving to Colchester United and he broke into the team there, making his debut in May 2014. He then went on to make 141 appearances in all fixtures in five years, scoring six goals.

Then he moved to Peterborough, nicknamed The Posh, making 164 appearances and scoring four times.

The League One runner-up with Peterborough in season 2020/21 has moved a lot further north now and watched training and also sat in on the European draw with the rest of the squad. Kent told Hearts TV that it was a surreal experience.

He said: “Hearts are a massive club and this is something new to me, something different and something exciting and I’ll do whatever the manager asks me to do.”

PICTURE: Kent excited to play in front of packed houses at Tynecastle. Picture by Nigel Duncan

