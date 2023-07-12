There are two significant football matches being played at BT Murrayfield next week and Edinburgh Trams has ticket deals to make it easy for fans to get to the ground.

Manchester United will take on Olympique Lyonnais in a pre-season clash.

On Wednesday 19 July Manchester United will play hard to remain unbeaten against the French side following an end-to-end affair at Old Trafford in 2008. Further details on how to purchase match tickets can be found here.

Tram tickets can be bought ahead of travel for adults and children on edinburghticket.com and The Murrayfield Event Return ticket can be downloaded onto a phone or other smart device or printed out at home. Further details about other value-for-money options, including the ‘Family Day Tripper’ ticket, can be found here.

Sarah Singh, Edinburgh Trams’ Head of Service Delivery, commented: “As well as offering a fantastic travel deal for the day, we’re also planning to boost our service frequency before and after the game, so that fans can make the most of what’s sure to be one of the highlights of the summer tests. 

“For added convenience, those travelling from beyond Edinburgh can avoid the inevitable congestion around the ground, and the hassle of finding a parking spot in the city centre, by leaving their cars at Ingliston Park & Ride. The facility offers over 1,000 free parking spaces available and has its own tram stop.”

