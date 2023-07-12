RIGH Residences is creating new self=catering apartments on George Street with 27 serviced apartments from a studio to a penthouse.

The apartments will offer “the opulence of a high end hotel with the flexibility of self-catering”.

The interiors are designed with an eye for detail and many of the apartments can be interconnected for larger bookings.

The spaces on the first to fourth floors have original fixtures and fittings but the fifth floor will be much more modern as this is where the custom built penthouses will be. A glass construction has been specially made to make the most of the views of Edinburgh stretching to The Castle, Leith and over the Forth.

General Manager David Grieve said: “Our whole team is so looking forward to welcoming our first guests later this year. RÌGH Residences will bring a truly unique approach to luxury accommodation in the very heart of the Scottish capital.

“We recognise that guests are now looking for an experience fully tailored to their needs, and we have designed a concept which truly reflects this. Each of the apartments have state of the art room management technology which includes climate control and Sky TV to allow for guests to make the most of their stays, and each of the apartments will be furnished with a fully equipped kitchenette giving flexibility and have plenty of room to relax and unwind. There will also be pet-friendly apartments available, a comfortable lounge space and we have partnered with some of our favourite local businesses so that our guests can enjoy the best of the capital.”

This is the biggest project which RIGH has undertaken so far although the company has a number of luxury self-catering apartments.

