RIGH Residences is creating new self=catering apartments on George Street with 27 serviced apartments from a studio to a penthouse.
The apartments will offer “the opulence of a high end hotel with the flexibility of self-catering”.
The interiors are designed with an eye for detail and many of the apartments can be interconnected for larger bookings.
The spaces on the first to fourth floors have original fixtures and fittings but the fifth floor will be much more modern as this is where the custom built penthouses will be. A glass construction has been specially made to make the most of the views of Edinburgh stretching to The Castle, Leith and over the Forth.
General Manager David Grieve said: “Our whole team is so looking forward to welcoming our first guests later this year. RÌGH Residences will bring a truly unique approach to luxury accommodation in the very heart of the Scottish capital.
“We recognise that guests are now looking for an experience fully tailored to their needs, and we have designed a concept which truly reflects this. Each of the apartments have state of the art room management technology which includes climate control and Sky TV to allow for guests to make the most of their stays, and each of the apartments will be furnished with a fully equipped kitchenette giving flexibility and have plenty of room to relax and unwind. There will also be pet-friendly apartments available, a comfortable lounge space and we have partnered with some of our favourite local businesses so that our guests can enjoy the best of the capital.”
This is the biggest project which RIGH has undertaken so far although the company has a number of luxury self-catering apartments.
English-born midfielder Jorge Grant netted two late goals to secure a 2-0 win for Hearts in a closed doors, pre-season friendly in windy conditions in Lancashire against Fleetwood Town, managed by former Celtic, Hibs and Aberdeen midfielder Scott Brown. Both teams enjoyed spells in the evenly-contested game where chances spurned, however Hearts threatened early and good interplay involving Lawrence…
Edinburgh represented at Contalmaison
An agreement signed in July 2020 between Edinburgh and the Mayor of Contalmaison recognises “the long-standing ties between both communities and the shared history they possess”. The French town has a particular place in Edinburgh’s history as it is the final resting place of many soldiers who fought in McCrae’s Battalion during the First World…
Money saving deals available when taking the tram to football matches at BT Murrayfield
There are two significant football matches being played at BT Murrayfield next week and Edinburgh Trams has ticket deals to make it easy for fans to get to the ground. Manchester United will take on Olympique Lyonnais in a pre-season clash. On Wednesday 19 July Manchester United will play hard to remain unbeaten against the…
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at IMAX
As a long term archaeology and Indiana Jones fan our reviewer couldn’t pass up the opportunity to see the latest film at the new IMAX screen at Odeon Dunfermline. She writes: This outing was an opportunity to immerse myself not only in the new Indiana Jones epic premiered at Cannes but also in the crystal…
Police appeal for information about Currie fire-raising
Appeal for information following fire-raising at pub in Currie, Edinburgh Police Scotland has released images of a man who may be able to assist with their enquiries into an incident which occurred at The Abbots Choice Pub, Pentland View, Currie shortly after midnight in the morning of Thursday, 23 February, 2023. The man is described…
Luca’s Ice Cream Family Day will hit the sweet spot
Luca’s Ice Cream Family Day at Musselburgh Racecourse promises a paradise of free treats and family fun. A free ice cream for every child will be on offer at Musselburgh Racecourse courtesy of Luca’s Ice Cream as it hosts a family friendly race day in partnership with the legendary ice cream maker, S.Luca Dairy Ice…
