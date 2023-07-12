As a long term archaeology and Indiana Jones fan our reviewer couldn’t pass up the opportunity to see the latest film at the new IMAX screen at Odeon Dunfermline.

She writes: This outing was an opportunity to immerse myself not only in the new Indiana Jones epic premiered at Cannes but also in the crystal clear viewing experience now on offer there.

The film has earth shattering sound and amazing visuals and especially in this setting it proved totally absorbing for us. We were both engrossed in the latest Indie story which is so realistic and full of detail. Harrison Ford is even more compelling as the hero particularly with the youthification effects at the beginning – and he is accompanied on this outing by the unlikely co-star Phoebe Waller Bridge who proves to be a believable goddaughter.

The IMAX offers 145 very comfortable recliner seats with triple the leg room of and each one positioned so that no matter how tall the person sitting in front of you, there is still an uninterrupted view of whatever is on the screen.

At each of the 145 seats there is a personal swivel table for drinks and snacks. Meanwhile in the foyer there is an abundance of merchandise to take home a memory of the cinematic experience.

Personally, I can’t wait to go back. Next up will be Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, which has been released in IMAX cinemas on 10 July.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic Indiana Jonesseries, specially formatted for the most immersive IMAX screens. Ford is joined by a stellar cast, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, and Mads Mikkelsen.

