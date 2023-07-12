Appeal for information following fire-raising at pub in Currie, Edinburgh
Police Scotland has released images of a man who may be able to assist with their enquiries into an incident which occurred at The Abbots Choice Pub, Pentland View, Currie shortly after midnight in the morning of Thursday, 23 February, 2023.
The man is described as a white, aged approximately in his mid thirties to early forties, potentially with some facial hair, and wearing a light grey dressing gown, light grey tracksuit bottoms and white trainers with dark stripes.
Constable Andrew McCrirrick of Wester Hailes Police Station said: “I would appeal to the man or anyone who recognises him to please get in touch as it is important that we trace them as part of our investigation.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 with incident number 1053 of 23 February 2023. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.”
