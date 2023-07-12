Luca’s Ice Cream Family Day at Musselburgh Racecourse promises a paradise of free treats and family fun.

A free ice cream for every child will be on offer at Musselburgh Racecourse courtesy of Luca’s Ice Cream as it hosts a family friendly race day in partnership with the legendary ice cream maker, S.Luca Dairy Ice Cream.

With schools out for the summer, the venue has announced the return of its hugely popular summer extravaganza with loads of free activities for the youngsters, and some thrilling horseracing for the adults.

Lucas Ice Cream Family Day will take place on 25 July 2023, offering pony rides, kids disco, face painting, chill out teepees and fairground rides – all free of charge for children aged 17 and under, including their entry.

Aisling Johnston, Commercial Manager for Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to partner up with the delicious Lucas Ice Cream and invite families along to relax, have fun, create lifelong memories and of course, indulge in some seriously good ice cream!

“Our dedicated kid’s Clip Clop Zone features some great activities for all ages, while the kid’s disco is sure to provide some quality entertainment – especially for the parents!

“There will also be two special guest kid’s TV mascots in attendance. We won’t reveal who it will be just yet, but lucky little ones will have the chance for an exclusive meet and greet!”

There will be six exciting flat races going on throughout the day, as well as some uniquely engaging pony races to delight spectators.

A selection of delectable street food options will also be available, with attendees having the option to further elevate their event experience with special food and drink packages, including a Well Hung and Tender burger and beer package, before washing it down with some refreshing frozen treats.

Lucas Ice Cream, which originates in Musselburgh, partnered with the racecourse for this fun-filled event to provide luxury ice cream to visitors, renowned for its smooth textures and magnificent flavours.

Yolanda Luca, owner of Lucas Ice Cream, said: “As a family-owned company, it’s fantastic to be involved with an event of such value, being able to connect with the local community throughout the day.

“We can’t wait to see everyone’s smiling faces and hope that the free ice cream adds an extra magical touch!”

Gates for the event will open at 12pm, with the first race beginning at 2:30pm and the final race commencing at 5:20pm.

Children 17 years and undergo free when accompanied by an adult, and tickets purchased before midnight on 24 July 2023 will save £2 per person.

Located just six miles from the city centre, direct public transport links are available along with a courtesy bus from Wallyford and Newcraighall train stations.

General admission prices are £23 when booked online and then £25 on the day of the event. All timings are provisional and subject to change.

Musselburgh Racecourse provides year-round racing action, with 27 race days across the flat and jump racing season – weekend, midweek, and evening.

www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk/tickets/lucas-ice-cream-family-day-2023

