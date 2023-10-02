The city’s destination guide which took over where Marketing Edinburgh left off has wrapped a tram with its latest message to help visitors enjoy Edinburgh no matter what time of the year it is.

The décor on the tram shows some of the city’s attractions, and Forever Edinburgh has also launched a brand new UK advertising campaign for those coming to visit. It is called Experience the Beauty.

Lea Harrison, the tram operator’s Managing Director, said: “Tourism is one of the city’s biggest success stories, and we’re delighted to be able to work with Forever Edinburgh to ensure we unleash its full potential.

“At certain times of the year, such as during the festival season, the city is bustling with visitors from around the world, but this latest campaign reminds people they can experience the beauty of Edinburgh at any time.

“What’s more, the launch of services to Newhaven earlier this year has already helped millions of people benefit from what their city has to offer, and with so many hotels and top tourist attractions near our tram stops, we’re certain that the trams will continue to play a key role in Edinburgh’s future prosperity.”

As well as encouraging visitors Forever Edinburgh urges locals to sign up for exclusive awards with discounted tram passes for attractions and admissions to special preview at theatres.

Local businesses can also sign up on the website for free to add their services to the official destination guide.

Cllr Cammy Day, City of Edinburgh Council Leader, said: “Advertising Edinburgh’s latest visitor campaign through our accessible, low-carbon trams is a perfect match. The new Forever Edinburgh website promotes sustainable tourism and the green credentials of many of our incredible local businesses and the ‘Experience the Beauty’ campaign encourages getting out there and enjoying all corners of the city, in all seasons.

“I hope the eye-catching design encourages visitors to hop on board and sustainably experience everything our city has to offer, including of course in Leith and Newhaven. The promotion will also highlight the full range of resident rewards Forever Edinburgh has launched for locals.”

Details of the residents awards can be found here on the Forever Edinburgh website.

Like this: Like Loading...