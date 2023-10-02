A Harvest Thanksgiving service, organised by the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS,) took place on Sunday 1 October at St Giles’ Cathedral.

The congregation gave thanks for an abundant harvest, raise awareness about the importance of Scottish agriculture and pay tribute to the hardworking farmers who make it all possible.

Seasonal fruits and vegetables were also on display, generously provided by local farmers from East and West Lothian, and were donated to charities including The Salvation Army, Cyrenians and Social Bite. The combine and tractor were provided by RHASS Director Bill Gray of Prestonhall Farm.

The Harvest Thanksgiving was led by Rev Sigrid Marten, Associate Minister of St Giles’ Cathedral.

“We are very excited that we have been able to work closely together with the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland to highlight the vital role that Scottish farmers play in providing great quality food. Bringing farming equipment to the Royal Mile is one way to remind us of our dependence on those who work hard to produce our food.”

A tractor and combine harvester parked on the Royal Mile as part of a Harvest Thanksgiving celebration at St Giles’ Cathedral with guests Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland, giving thanks to and honour the hardworking Scottish farming community.PHOTO Robert Perry 1st October 2023

A tractor and combine harvester making their way to the Royal Mile as part of a Harvest Thanksgiving celebration at St Giles’ Cathedral with guests Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland, giving thanks to and honour the hardworking Scottish farming community. PHOTO Robert Perry 1st October 2023

Rev. Sigrid Marten and members of the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) at St Giles’ Cathedral, proudly displaying farming equipment and primary produce to give thanks to and honour the hardworking Scottish farming community at the first Harvest Thanksgiving service.PHOTO Robert Perry 1st October 2023

Rev. Sigrid Marten and members of the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) at St Giles’ Cathedral, proudly displaying farming equipment and primary produce to give thanks to and honour the hardworking Scottish farming community at the first Harvest Thanksgiving service.PHOTO Robert Perry 1st October 2023

Rev. Sigrid Marten and members of the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) at St Giles’ Cathedral, proudly displaying farming equipment and primary produce to give thanks to and honour the hardworking Scottish farming community at the first Harvest Thanksgiving service.PHOTO Robert Perry 1st October 2023

