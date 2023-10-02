Queen Margaret University and Screen Education Edinburgh (SEE) are running short film equation courses to help teachers develop film skills.

The courses which are funded by Screen Scotland are aimed at any teachers with a love of film and will teach the participants about film, filming techniques and using film in education.

Dr Robert Munro, lecturer in film at Queen Margaret University, said: “This is a flexible approach to learning which is designed to support educators in Scotland inproviding a quality film education experience for learners.

“The beauty of this unique opportunity is that participants can decide just to undertake one short course, or stack up three connected courses:(1) Introduction to Film Education; (2) Filmmaking in the Classroom; (3) Professional Practice in Film Education, with successful completion leading to a PgCert in Film and Screen.

“Not only will the courses develop the knowledge and practical skills of participants to be able to embed film in their practice and reflect, they will also equip teachers with a desirable skillset making them stand out in the jobs market. In addition, the courses also allow educators to reflect on the ways film can be embedded within Scotland’s Curriculum for Excellence.”

Queen Margaret University worked closely with SEE to create a PG Cert built on the success of their respective GTCS accredited courses in film education, both of which were funded by Screen Scotland. Dr Munro confirmed: “There was certainly a demand from people who wanted to develop their professional practice in film education, with our first participants coming from the teaching profession, professionals from independent cinemas, film access organisations and freelance film education practitioners.

“The short course that we ran last year, ‘Introduction to Film Education,’ is part of the suite of three courses and will be run again in February 2024. Course participants can expect a blend of online, and face-to-face learning on campus, with this combination really helping support and inspire students, and build their confidence by experimenting with new techniques, technologies, equipment and ideas.

“We are delighted that Screen Scotland has shared our vision for these courses and understands the value that they offer in helping upskill teachers and educators across Scotland to ensure they are equipped to offer young people in schools and beyond with a contemporary and engaging learning experience.”

Dr Laura Findlay, Creative Engagement Officer at Screen Education Edinburgh, said: “SEE is thrilled to be able to offer this opportunity in partnership with QMU and with the continued support of Screen Scotland. The two short courses designed by SEE, ‘Filmmaking in the Classroom’ and ‘Professional Practice in Film Education’, were born out of a GTCS accredited course launched in 2022, ‘Using Filmmaking to Develop Your Teaching Practice’, giving teachers a PR Award in Filmmaking in Education.

“Our close work with teachers over the years has helped to shape these courses to ensure we’re offering something impactful and meaningful to their professional development.

“The courses will develop teachers in filmmaking, enabling them to apply this in their professional practice with the aim of making a short film with a class or group in an educational setting. We will also support teachers in developing skills in experiential learning and reflective practice, as well as different methods of evaluation, strengthening how they evidence the impact of creative and technical learning on their pupils, themselves, and the wider school community.

“The offer of a PG Cert on completion of all three courses will have a tremendous impact on teachers’ ability to deliver high quality film education to their pupils.”

SEE was formerly known as Pilton Video and is Scotland’s oldest filmmaking organisation and leads on opportunities in filmmaking through high quality programmes. SEE’s programmes increase confidence, wellbeing, and attainment, enabling progression towards further and higher education study, and into the film, tv and media workplace.

The first Film and Screen Education short course begins in October this year, with the other two courses running in February 2024. Find out more about the three short courses at: https://www.qmu.ac.uk/study-here/postgraduate-study/2023/pgcert-film-and-screen-education/

