Police officers in Edinburgh are continuing enquiries to locate 70-year-old Martin Sinnet, who is missing from the city.

It is almost one week since Martin went missing.

Officers have confirmed two sightings of him on Tuesday, 26 September, 2023.

The first one was in Seafield Road, Edinburgh when he was seen outside a motorbike training centre around 6.35am. The second confirmed sighting of him is on North High Street in Musselburgh, where he was seen around 8.45am.

A new CCTV image of Martin in Musselburgh has been issued.

Officers have established that Martin walked to Musselburgh and are appealing for anyone who may have seen him to get in touch.

Inspector Mike Smith said: “I would ask people to continue to check any outbuildings and garden sheds in case Martin is looking for shelter. I would also ask anyone who may have seen Martin or who has any information on where he could be to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0708 of 26 September.

