Meadows-based Morton cricket club extended their grip on the Scottish Challenge Cup to a third year when they defeated Edinburgh Accies in a final played at Freuchie, Fife.

Accies were restricted to 74 all out with Dhayalan Thangavel doing most of the damage with four wickets.

On the way through Morton defeated Huntly, Irvine (in which Nithin Lekha took four wickets at a cost of only nine runs) and Glasgow High/Kelvinside before facing Edinburgh South in the semi-final.

Here Vaishak Rajagopalan really came good with his 90 runs part of an aggregate 226 for the competition.

The Challenge Cup attracted a record 31 teams and Asif Khan, who captained Morton in the competition, said:

“Making it 3 in 3 is very special. We were consistent in executing our plans throughout this season. We would like to thank Cricket Scotland for organising this tournament and all the clubs we’ve playedt for their excellent sportsmanship. We also would like to thank our club’s sponsor ‘Chennai’s Marina, Edinburgh’.”

Morton finished runners-up in this season’s East of Scotland Championship just behind winners Edinburgh South.

The Challenge Cup, which provided some consolation, is a level below the full Scottish Cup.

Pictured with the trophy are:

Back row, left to right – V Rajagopalan, N Lekha, B Kumar, S Ajmal, R Anandarao, S Romani and K Suresh

Front – D Thangavel, A Khan, S Nathan and V Jalagandeeswaran.

