Actors preparing for this year’s Fringe picked a fitting location to make an appearance in full Jacobite costume: North Leith Churchyard, where the heroine of their play Colonel Anne lies buried.

Anne Farquharson Mackintosh defied her husband, the Laird of Mackintosh during the 1745 Jacobite Rising and raised troops for Bonnie Prince Charlie. She saved the Prince’s life during a night skirmish known as the Rout of Moy. Beautiful, strong-willed, bold enough to defy the Butcher Duke of Cumberland, Colonel Anne deserves better recognition as a Jacobite heroine who spent her last days in Leith.

For that reason, Borders drama group Duns Players are joining the campaign to give Colonel Anne a better memorial – her gravestone at Leith has long since vanished.

Colonel Anne: Jacobite Heroine, a gripping tale of love and courage in a turbulent Scotland, makes its Edinburgh debut on August 11th to 19th (not 13th) at theSpace @ Venue45.

Jamie Mein, James Shirreff, John McEwen, Carol Robson and Logan Robertson

Like this: Like Loading...