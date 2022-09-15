Guidance has been issued by The Scottish Government for the bank holiday on Monday 19 September when the State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place in London.

The government has stated that schools should close as a mark of respect. This advice also applies to other education settings that would normally be closed on a bank holiday. Most local authority-run early learning and childcare (ELC) services are also expected to close.

Health boards have been given guidance to support their planning for the holiday which underlines the importance of essential healthcare services continuing.

This includes pre-planned treatments, and the winter vaccination programme. Patients should visit their local NHS board website for further information or check about their own appointments.

Most public transport services are currently expected to run as normal. Passengers should contact individual operators for information.

Not everyone is entitled to paid leave on bank holidays, and if you are in any doubt then you are advised to check the position with your employer.

HM The Queen, Edinburgh, 12th Sept 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

Like this: Like Loading...