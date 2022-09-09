A virtual book of condolences has been set up for mourners in Edinburgh to pay their respects to Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

The council invites people to leave a message online in memory of the late monarch and is also preparing physical condolence books for local residents to sign.

Her Majesty The Queen died aged 96 at Balmoral yesterday after more than 70 years on the throne.

Her son Charles, now King Charles III, is set to address the nation as monarch for the first time later today and he will be formally proclaimed as the new British head of state by the Accession Council tomorrow (September 10).

Condolences can be left online here and physical books will open at ‘key locations’ with timings and details to be announced soon.

At 1 pm a 96-gun salute was held at Edinburgh Castle to mark every year of the Queen’s life.

Leading tributes in the capital, Edinburgh Lord Provost Robert Aldridge described Queen Elizabeth II as “the nation’s mother and grandmother”.

He said: “During her countless visits to Edinburgh, she reached out to our charities, veterans, serving personnel, hospitals and children and won a very special place in the hearts of Scottish people.”

Former Provost Frank Ross added the UK “will never see her like again”.

As the Queen died at her Scottish estate, Edinburgh will play a pivotal role in the aftermath of her passing.

It is anticipated her body will remain at Balmoral until Sunday before being driven to The Palace of Holyroodhouse, where she will rest overnight in the palace’s Throne Room.

On Monday the new King will travel from London to Edinburgh where he will meet the Rt Hon Lord Provost for the traditional Ceremony of the Keys, which will be one of his first civic duties as monarch.

A procession is then expected along The Royal Mile and people will be able to observe the Queen’s coffin being carried to St Giles Cathedral for a special service attended by members of the Royal Family. The public may be given the chance to file past the coffin and pay respects, however this is yet to be confirmed.

It’s speculated that the Queen’s body will be flown to London on Tuesday and then transported to Buckingham Palace.

The City of Edinburgh Council said it is working on preparations to accommodate large crowds of mourners.

It added “significant disruption” is expected including road closures, school closures, public transport diversions and bin collections, with information about changes to public services and roads available on the council’s website.

The general public are being advised to plan ahead and avoid any non-essential travel through the city centre, especially the Old Town.

Further details on ceremonial arrangements will be released in the coming days as official plans are confirmed by the Palace.

Edinburgh Council Leader Cammy Day said: “On behalf of the whole city of Edinburgh, I offer our heartfelt condolences to all the members of the royal family at this time of sadness and sorrow.

“Our city is highly experienced in handling major events, and we are working closely with Scottish Government, Police Scotland and transport providers to safely accommodate the large crowds of visitors who will wish to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family over the next few days.”

by Donald Turvill, Local Democracy Reporter

HM THe Queen died on 8 September 2022 and Edinburgh is getting ready for major public events in the next few days PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

