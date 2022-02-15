Edinburgh Trams is in the running for an impressive four awards at an awards ceremony in Edinburgh next week.

The tramway operator has been shortlisted in four categories at the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce Awards and is among the front runners for the coveted title of Large Business of the Year.

The company’s Managing Director, Lea Harrison, has also been named as a potential winner in the Director of the Year category for leading a team that helped to keep the city moving during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tramway’s response to the health crisis also caught the eye of judges in both the Large Business of the Year and Excellence in Digital Marketing categories with a series of innovative information campaigns helping to keep customers and employees safe from the virus.

Meanwhile a pioneering project to speed up the process of providing permits for work near the tramway, PERMIT+, has secured a place for Edinburgh Trams on the Innovation in Business shortlist.

On his nomination, Mr Harrison said: “While I’m delighted to be included on the awards shortlist, this reflects the dedication and professionalism of the entire Edinburgh Trams team.

“Across the organisation, colleagues have stepped up to face the many challenges presented by Covid and are now equally committed to look toward post-pandemic recovery.

“To be in the running for a total of four awards is testament to the practical steps we have taken to keep essential services running, and initiatives involving new technology and social media that are now being held up as best practice across the light rail sector.”

The 2022 Business Awards will be held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on 24 February, and the theme of the evening will be ‘Celebrating Edinburgh’ – in reference to the city’s vibrant culture, tourism, and research.

