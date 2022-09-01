Leon Flint (pictured in action by Taz McDougall) was crowned British Under-21 Champion with a faultless display at his former home track Birmingham. The Berwick and Wolverhampton youngster completed the double of under-19 and under-21 titles in the same season, adding to his under-19 victory at Redcar earlier this season.

Flint scored a 15-point maximum in the qualifying races at Perry Barr and then won a re-started Final after Tom Brennan, already riding through the pain barrier, crashed on the second lap.

Dan Thompson finished second after a consistent display with Connor Bailey third after an eventful night which saw him win his first three rides.

Flint said: “Birmingham is where I first rode in the National League and I’ve always enjoyed coming back. I get on so well with the supporters here. It’s a place that holds many special memories for me.”

The rising star added: “It felt good to go through the card like I did in the under-19s and it’s just nice to get this smile back after a rough couple of weeks with plenty of travelling and bike prep.”

Meanwhile, Chris Harris stole the show in Neil Middleditch’s Testimonial meeting at Poole with a six-ride 18-point maximum.

Harris was representing the Meridian Lifts Heroes who won 51-39 against the County Crest All Stars despite a heavy crash for Hans Andersen in Heat 7 which caused his withdrawal.

The meeting also featured a lap of honour from three former World Champions who have represented Pirates, Mark Loram, Tony Rickardsson and Gary Havelock.

Harris said: “That was a good one, it’s a pity I couldn’t do that last week (in the CLRC). It was nice to be here to honour Middlo, the good friend that he has become over the years, and I enjoyed it out there.”

Edinburgh Monarchs visit Redcar Bears in the Championship Knockout Cup semi-final, second-leg on Friday, tapes-up 7.30pm holding a four-point advantage after winning the first-leg 47-43 in mid-August at Armadale.





