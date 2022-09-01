Art Walk Porty is a huge programme of exhibitions, participatory art, live art, books, films, walks and a cycle ride. The main hub is on the High Street in Portobello at number 189 where the hub is open from 11am Thursday to Sunday.

There really is a lot to look for so do pick up a programme at the hub – and we have also embedded it below.

The Art Houses are open this weekend an on 10 to 11 September where you will be welcome to have a look at the work of an artist. There is also a list of these embedded below.

And there is art to look at in shops and cafés which you can read more about here.

The Neighbouring Orchard
Thursday 1 September, 7pm-8pm

The Neighbouring Orchard book publication (published by Art Walk Press) launches at The Portobello Bookshop. Written by Annie Lord, the book includes interviews with some of the growers, archival maps along with original drawings, and photographs by Ellie J McMaster.

Book here

Saturday 3 September
11am-4pm: Microscopy on the Prom with ASCUS Art Science Lab  
View via Salt programme page

12pm-12.30pm: Joanne Matthews performative reading, 
I looked out and saw plumes of salted air at Salt Pan Steps
View via Artist page

2pm-4pm: ArtCycle ride with Holger Mohaupt,  starting from Art Walk Hub at 189 Portobello High Street EH15 1EA
View via Commissions page

2pm-4pm: performative walk Twisted Dreams with Lisa Williams, from 15 Bath Street  
View Endless-Belly page

8.30pm-9.40pm: fish ‘n’ chips film night: 
ENDLESS/BELLY, curated by Nathasha Thembiso Ruwona on the Prom, by Pipe Street  
View Film Programme page

Sunday 4 September 
11am-1pm: performative walk Twisted Dreams with Lisa Williams, from 15 Bath Street 
View Endless-Belly page

1pm-1.30pm: Julia Barton talk at Kilns, Bridge Street  
View via Commissions page

2pm-4pm: Annie Lord, Apple Tree walk, starting from Art Walk Hub 
View via Commissions page

2pm-4pm: salt tasting at Joppa Pans with Mahala le May  
View via Artist page

3pm-4pm: walk and talk at Seafield with Professor Larissa Naylor  
View via Salt programme page

Tuesday 6 September
6.30pm-7.30pm: online discussion with Mahala le May, Shona Cameron (Skye coordinator for Cooking Sections, CLIMAVORE Project) and Rowan Lear (Glasgow Seed Library) 
View via Artist page

Wednesday 7 September
6pm-7.30pm: Wander Women walk and swim, Portobello Beach 
View via Commissions page

Thursday 8 September
1-1.30pm: haiku reading: A Walk in the Park by James P Spence at Porty Light Box 
View via Commissions page

2pm-4pm: salt tasting & fermentation drop-in at the Art Walk Hub with Mahala Le May 
View via Artist page

5pm-6pm: DELUGE online discussion with artists Linde Ex, Dana Olarescu and Oscar van Heek, plus Art Gene, University of Groningen and Art Walk Projects 
View via Project page

Friday 9 September
5pm-7pm: seawater painting workshop with Tonya McMullan at Seafield 
View via Artist page

Saturday 10 September
11am-1pm: book launch: Line Walk Mindful Drawing with Jonathan Baxter at Little France Park, Craigmillar 
View via Commissions page

11am-4pm: Microscopy on the Prom with ASCUS Art Science Lab 
View via Salt programme page

11am-1pm: salt clay workshop Salt Wounds with Khadea Santi at Bellfield
2pm-7pm: beach firing and durational performance, Portobello Beach 
View Endless-Belly page

4pm-5pm: book launch: Welcome to Portobello by Iman Tajik, in conversation with Claudia Zeiske, at Art Walk Hub 
View via Commissions page

6pm-7pm: Tanatsei Gambura, When we come out of the water, at Joppa Steps, by bandstand 
View Endless-Belly page

8.30pm-9.40pm: fish ‘n’ chips film night: Murky Waters, curated by Rosy Naylor on the Prom, by Pipe Street 
View Film Programme page

Sunday 11 September 
10.00am-12pmPORT walk from Joppa Steps, by bandstand, to Seafield, with artists Henna Asikainen, Louisa Barrington, Rosy Naylor, Elspeth Penfold and Stephanie Whitelaw 
View project page

12pm-3pm: scent workshop with Tonya McMullan at Seafield 
View artist page

4pm-5pm: Tanatsei Gambura, When we come out of the water, at Joppa Steps, by bandstand  
View Endless-Belly page

6pm-8pm: festival closing event Apple Feast with Annie Lord and apple-inspired wild food from Judith Lamb. Portobello Beach, by Cake- stand, Marlborough Street 
View via Commissions page

Upcoming: Saturday 24 September and Sunday 23 October2pm-4pm: seed walks from Levenhall Links car park, Musselburgh, with artists Felicity Bristow and Susie Wilson – more info shortly

Exhibitions to look out for

1-11 September 
SALT
Art Walk Hub
189 Portobello High Street
Artists: Henna Asikainen, Louise Barrington, Mahala Le May, Joanne Matthews, Tonya McMullan, Rosy Naylor, Elspeth Penfold, Natasha Thembiso Ruwona, Stephanie Whitelaw
Thu-Fri, 11am-4pm; Sat-Sun, 11am-6pm

3-4 September
LitterCUBES
Portobello Kilns, Bridge Street
Artist: Julia Barton
Sat-Sun, 11am-4pm 
View via Commissions page

3-11 September
Alarm
Joppa Bandstand
Artist: Rosy Naylor 
View via Commissions page

10 September
ReConnect (exhibition in partnership with Project Ability)
Travelling Gallery, in front of Town Hall
Portobello High Street 
Artists: Grant Glennie, Sian Mather, Simon McAuley, Bel Pye Sat, 11am-5pm
View via Commissions page

Throughout September
Nurdles & Bagged
Pipe Street Toilet outdoor walls
Portobello Prom
Artist: Di McGhee
View via Commissions page

SALT Photobanner 
at Boatyard Fencing, Portobello Prom, near Bath Street
Photography group: Porty Connects
View via Commissions page

Line Walk Mindful Drawing
Porty Lighbox, Bellfield Street
Artists: Jonathan Baxter, James Spence
View via Commissions page

