Art Walk Porty is a huge programme of exhibitions, participatory art, live art, books, films, walks and a cycle ride. The main hub is on the High Street in Portobello at number 189 where the hub is open from 11am Thursday to Sunday.
There really is a lot to look for so do pick up a programme at the hub – and we have also embedded it below.
The Art Houses are open this weekend an on 10 to 11 September where you will be welcome to have a look at the work of an artist. There is also a list of these embedded below.
And there is art to look at in shops and cafés which you can read more about here.
The Neighbouring Orchard
Thursday 1 September, 7pm-8pm
The Neighbouring Orchard book publication (published by Art Walk Press) launches at The Portobello Bookshop. Written by Annie Lord, the book includes interviews with some of the growers, archival maps along with original drawings, and photographs by Ellie J McMaster.
Saturday 3 September
11am-4pm: Microscopy on the Prom with ASCUS Art Science Lab
View via Salt programme page
12pm-12.30pm: Joanne Matthews performative reading,
I looked out and saw plumes of salted air at Salt Pan Steps
View via Artist page
2pm-4pm: ArtCycle ride with Holger Mohaupt, starting from Art Walk Hub at 189 Portobello High Street EH15 1EA
View via Commissions page
2pm-4pm: performative walk Twisted Dreams with Lisa Williams, from 15 Bath Street
View Endless-Belly page
8.30pm-9.40pm: fish ‘n’ chips film night:
ENDLESS/BELLY, curated by Nathasha Thembiso Ruwona on the Prom, by Pipe Street
View Film Programme page
Sunday 4 September
11am-1pm: performative walk Twisted Dreams with Lisa Williams, from 15 Bath Street
View Endless-Belly page
1pm-1.30pm: Julia Barton talk at Kilns, Bridge Street
View via Commissions page
2pm-4pm: Annie Lord, Apple Tree walk, starting from Art Walk Hub
View via Commissions page
2pm-4pm: salt tasting at Joppa Pans with Mahala le May
View via Artist page
3pm-4pm: walk and talk at Seafield with Professor Larissa Naylor
View via Salt programme page
Tuesday 6 September
6.30pm-7.30pm: online discussion with Mahala le May, Shona Cameron (Skye coordinator for Cooking Sections, CLIMAVORE Project) and Rowan Lear (Glasgow Seed Library)
View via Artist page
Wednesday 7 September
6pm-7.30pm: Wander Women walk and swim, Portobello Beach
View via Commissions page
Thursday 8 September
1-1.30pm: haiku reading: A Walk in the Park by James P Spence at Porty Light Box
View via Commissions page
2pm-4pm: salt tasting & fermentation drop-in at the Art Walk Hub with Mahala Le May
View via Artist page
5pm-6pm: DELUGE online discussion with artists Linde Ex, Dana Olarescu and Oscar van Heek, plus Art Gene, University of Groningen and Art Walk Projects
View via Project page
Friday 9 September
5pm-7pm: seawater painting workshop with Tonya McMullan at Seafield
View via Artist page
Saturday 10 September
11am-1pm: book launch: Line Walk Mindful Drawing with Jonathan Baxter at Little France Park, Craigmillar
View via Commissions page
11am-4pm: Microscopy on the Prom with ASCUS Art Science Lab
View via Salt programme page
11am-1pm: salt clay workshop Salt Wounds with Khadea Santi at Bellfield
2pm-7pm: beach firing and durational performance, Portobello Beach
View Endless-Belly page
4pm-5pm: book launch: Welcome to Portobello by Iman Tajik, in conversation with Claudia Zeiske, at Art Walk Hub
View via Commissions page
6pm-7pm: Tanatsei Gambura, When we come out of the water, at Joppa Steps, by bandstand
View Endless-Belly page
8.30pm-9.40pm: fish ‘n’ chips film night: Murky Waters, curated by Rosy Naylor on the Prom, by Pipe Street
View Film Programme page
Sunday 11 September
10.00am-12pm: PORT walk from Joppa Steps, by bandstand, to Seafield, with artists Henna Asikainen, Louisa Barrington, Rosy Naylor, Elspeth Penfold and Stephanie Whitelaw
View project page
12pm-3pm: scent workshop with Tonya McMullan at Seafield
View artist page
4pm-5pm: Tanatsei Gambura, When we come out of the water, at Joppa Steps, by bandstand
View Endless-Belly page
6pm-8pm: festival closing event Apple Feast with Annie Lord and apple-inspired wild food from Judith Lamb. Portobello Beach, by Cake- stand, Marlborough Street
View via Commissions page
Upcoming: Saturday 24 September and Sunday 23 October2pm-4pm: seed walks from Levenhall Links car park, Musselburgh, with artists Felicity Bristow and Susie Wilson – more info shortly
Exhibitions to look out for
1-11 September
SALT
Art Walk Hub
189 Portobello High Street
Artists: Henna Asikainen, Louise Barrington, Mahala Le May, Joanne Matthews, Tonya McMullan, Rosy Naylor, Elspeth Penfold, Natasha Thembiso Ruwona, Stephanie Whitelaw
Thu-Fri, 11am-4pm; Sat-Sun, 11am-6pm
3-4 September
LitterCUBES
Portobello Kilns, Bridge Street
Artist: Julia Barton
Sat-Sun, 11am-4pm
View via Commissions page
3-11 September
Alarm
Joppa Bandstand
Artist: Rosy Naylor
View via Commissions page
10 September
ReConnect (exhibition in partnership with Project Ability)
Travelling Gallery, in front of Town Hall
Portobello High Street
Artists: Grant Glennie, Sian Mather, Simon McAuley, Bel Pye Sat, 11am-5pm
View via Commissions page
Throughout September
Nurdles & Bagged
Pipe Street Toilet outdoor walls
Portobello Prom
Artist: Di McGhee
View via Commissions page
SALT Photobanner
at Boatyard Fencing, Portobello Prom, near Bath Street
Photography group: Porty Connects
View via Commissions page
Line Walk Mindful Drawing
Porty Lighbox, Bellfield Street
Artists: Jonathan Baxter, James Spence
View via Commissions page