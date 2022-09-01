Art Walk Porty is a huge programme of exhibitions, participatory art, live art, books, films, walks and a cycle ride. The main hub is on the High Street in Portobello at number 189 where the hub is open from 11am Thursday to Sunday.

There really is a lot to look for so do pick up a programme at the hub – and we have also embedded it below.

The Art Houses are open this weekend an on 10 to 11 September where you will be welcome to have a look at the work of an artist. There is also a list of these embedded below.

And there is art to look at in shops and cafés which you can read more about here.

The Neighbouring Orchard

Thursday 1 September, 7pm-8pm

The Neighbouring Orchard book publication (published by Art Walk Press) launches at The Portobello Bookshop. Written by Annie Lord, the book includes interviews with some of the growers, archival maps along with original drawings, and photographs by Ellie J McMaster.

Saturday 3 September

11am-4pm: Microscopy on the Prom with ASCUS Art Science Lab

12pm-12.30pm: Joanne Matthews performative reading,

I looked out and saw plumes of salted air at Salt Pan Steps

2pm-4pm: ArtCycle ride with Holger Mohaupt, starting from Art Walk Hub at 189 Portobello High Street EH15 1EA

2pm-4pm: performative walk Twisted Dreams with Lisa Williams, from 15 Bath Street

8.30pm-9.40pm: fish ‘n’ chips film night:

ENDLESS/BELLY, curated by Nathasha Thembiso Ruwona on the Prom, by Pipe Street

Sunday 4 September

11am-1pm: performative walk Twisted Dreams with Lisa Williams, from 15 Bath Street

1pm-1.30pm: Julia Barton talk at Kilns, Bridge Street

2pm-4pm: Annie Lord, Apple Tree walk, starting from Art Walk Hub

2pm-4pm: salt tasting at Joppa Pans with Mahala le May

3pm-4pm: walk and talk at Seafield with Professor Larissa Naylor

Tuesday 6 September

6.30pm-7.30pm: online discussion with Mahala le May, Shona Cameron (Skye coordinator for Cooking Sections, CLIMAVORE Project) and Rowan Lear (Glasgow Seed Library)

Wednesday 7 September

6pm-7.30pm: Wander Women walk and swim, Portobello Beach

Thursday 8 September

1-1.30pm: haiku reading: A Walk in the Park by James P Spence at Porty Light Box

2pm-4pm: salt tasting & fermentation drop-in at the Art Walk Hub with Mahala Le May

5pm-6pm: DELUGE online discussion with artists Linde Ex, Dana Olarescu and Oscar van Heek, plus Art Gene, University of Groningen and Art Walk Projects

Friday 9 September

5pm-7pm: seawater painting workshop with Tonya McMullan at Seafield

Saturday 10 September

11am-1pm: book launch: Line Walk Mindful Drawing with Jonathan Baxter at Little France Park, Craigmillar

11am-4pm: Microscopy on the Prom with ASCUS Art Science Lab

11am-1pm: salt clay workshop Salt Wounds with Khadea Santi at Bellfield

2pm-7pm: beach firing and durational performance, Portobello Beach

View Endless-Belly page

4pm-5pm: book launch: Welcome to Portobello by Iman Tajik, in conversation with Claudia Zeiske, at Art Walk Hub

6pm-7pm: Tanatsei Gambura, When we come out of the water, at Joppa Steps, by bandstand

View Endless-Belly page

8.30pm-9.40pm: fish ‘n’ chips film night: Murky Waters, curated by Rosy Naylor on the Prom, by Pipe Street

Sunday 11 September

10.00am-12pm: PORT walk from Joppa Steps, by bandstand, to Seafield, with artists Henna Asikainen, Louisa Barrington, Rosy Naylor, Elspeth Penfold and Stephanie Whitelaw

12pm-3pm: scent workshop with Tonya McMullan at Seafield

4pm-5pm: Tanatsei Gambura, When we come out of the water, at Joppa Steps, by bandstand

6pm-8pm: festival closing event Apple Feast with Annie Lord and apple-inspired wild food from Judith Lamb. Portobello Beach, by Cake- stand, Marlborough Street

Upcoming: Saturday 24 September and Sunday 23 October2pm-4pm: seed walks from Levenhall Links car park, Musselburgh, with artists Felicity Bristow and Susie Wilson – more info shortly

Exhibitions to look out for

1-11 September

SALT

Art Walk Hub

189 Portobello High Street

Artists: Henna Asikainen, Louise Barrington, Mahala Le May, Joanne Matthews, Tonya McMullan, Rosy Naylor, Elspeth Penfold, Natasha Thembiso Ruwona, Stephanie Whitelaw

Thu-Fri, 11am-4pm; Sat-Sun, 11am-6pm

3-4 September

LitterCUBES

Portobello Kilns, Bridge Street

Artist: Julia Barton

Sat-Sun, 11am-4pm

3-11 September

Alarm

Joppa Bandstand

Artist: Rosy Naylor

10 September

ReConnect (exhibition in partnership with Project Ability)

Travelling Gallery, in front of Town Hall

Portobello High Street

Artists: Grant Glennie, Sian Mather, Simon McAuley, Bel Pye Sat, 11am-5pm

Throughout September

Nurdles & Bagged

Pipe Street Toilet outdoor walls

Portobello Prom

Artist: Di McGhee

SALT Photobanner

at Boatyard Fencing, Portobello Prom, near Bath Street

Photography group: Porty Connects

Line Walk Mindful Drawing

Porty Lighbox, Bellfield Street

Artists: Jonathan Baxter, James Spence

