Art Walk Porty ends on Sunday and before it does there are still many things to see and do as well as all the Art Houses and Art in Shops.

SATURDAY

11am – 12pm

DELUGE: Land-shapes Artist Talk with Linde Ex, Netherlands

Art Walk Hub, 189 Portobello High Street

This is an opportunity to hear about Linde Ex’s research processes as part of the Deluge project, sharing her experiences about visiting the three coastal salt marsh locations (East Lothian, Barrow-in-Furness, The Waddensea), collecting and drawing ‘land-shapes’.

4pm – 5.30pm

DELUGE: Artist Talk with Anna-Rosja Haveman (Netherlands) and Maddi Nicholson (Art Gene, Barrow-in-Furness)

Art Walk Hub, 189 Portobello High Street

A rare chance to hear from these two visiting artists/curators on their practice and ways of working within climate arts, both of whom have been partnering with Art Walk Projects on the Deluge project. The discussion will involve researcher and curator, Anna-Rosja Haveman; director of Art Gene, Maddi Nicholson; and artists Linde Ex, Dana Olărescu, and Oscar van Heek.

8.30pm – 10.00pm

Afloat Film Night – Outdoor screening at Portobello Promenade

By Oscar’s on the Prom, near Pipe Street

Curated by Rosy Naylor, Afloat features a series of artist short films that explore local/global connections around environments, perceptions of change, beauty and livelihoods.

Join in with fish ‘n’ chips from Oscar’s while watching the programme. There is a suggested donation of £2-£4 per person, which includes loan of headphones.

Tablecloth embroidery workshop

SUNDAY

10.30am – 12pm

Art Walk Hub

189 Portobello High Street

An embroidery mapping workshop with Claudia Zeiske as part of Slow Coast 500. Go along and meet Claudia and learn about how her 500+ mile walk from Dunnet Head.

12pm – 2pm

Buoyancy in Unprecedented Times

Coracle launch with Jenny Pope, Portobello Beach by Morton Street

Join in a celebratory watery event with song and swimming that launches Jenny’s coracle form into the sea (weather permitting), created from locally collected recycled clothing.

2.30pm – 3.30pm

Jamu-making workshop with Vira Putri at Art Walk Hub

Artist Vira Putri shows participants how to make kunyit asem, a general tonic comprised of turmeric, tamarind, and palm sugar used to ease inflammation and increase overall immunity.

4pm – 5pm

The School of Pedestrian Culture walk with Lucas Priest from Art Walk Hub

Artist Lucas Priest leads a collective walking engagement with a series of written scores to inform ways of moving through Portobello.

6pm – 8pm

Vessel Beach Cooking event

Portobello Beach, by Morton Street

The closing event features exquisite wild food from forager Judith Lamb, inspired by vessel ingredients. Sponsored by Bellfield Brewery

Last chance to see:

Wing Cradle, by Henna Asikainen

11am-4pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Portobello Kiln, Bridge Street

Henna’s iconic installation inside one of Portobello’s two remaining kilns, features soundtrack by Erland Cooper, and testimonies from Zainah Adnan.

Also featured as part of Scottish Archaeology Month

The Porty Art Walk Festival Hub is now open with a curated programme exhibition at 189 Portobello High Street Saturday and Sunday from 10am-6pm.

Slow Coast 500

Like this: Like Loading...