Developers S Harrison Developments Ltd and Sight Scotland are holding a public consultation event on 13 September.

The collaboration has been formed to submit planning proposals to The City of Edinburgh Council for the redevelopment of land at 50 Gillespie Crescent, Edinburgh.

In advance of lodging the planning application for the redevelopment of the site for purpose built student accommodation, and associated Conservation Area Consent for the demolition of the existing building, S Harrison Developments Ltd and Sight Scotland are sharing details of their plans at a consultation event..

The event will take place at 50 Gillespie Crescent, Edinburgh, EH10 4JB on Wednesday 13 September 2023 – 3pm to 7pm.

