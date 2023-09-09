Schools which are affected by reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) is a lightweight construction material that was used in the construction of some public buildings between the 1950s and 1990s.

It was mostly used mostly in flat roofing. Despite its name, it is very different to traditional concrete.

It is aerated, or ‘bubbly’, and is therefore less durable than traditional concrete.

RAAC can be susceptible to failure when exposed to moisture. As a result the UK Government has issued guidance to organisations in the UK to carry out check buildings where RAAC may have been used.

Since April 2023, The City of Edinburgh Council has been inspecting schools to check for RAAC. The work is being carried out in line with UK Government advice. We have contracted independent structural engineers to do the surveys.

No schools have had to close as a result of RAAC.

These are the schools affected in Edinburgh and the mitigations that are in place as at 8 September 2023.

Colinton Primary School – no impact on the school

Cramond Primary School – one classroom block is closed – temporary classroom units on site

Currie Community High School – access still available to dining hall, old gym block, assembly hall and an art classroom are closed and newer gym block still in use, some gym classes taking place outdoors

Fox Covert/St Andrew’s RC Primary School – gym hall/dining hall closed but likely to re-open after remedial works, kitchen closed for longer term

Lorne Primary School – top floor currently closed while assessment takes place, classes relocated within the school.

Pentland Primary School – four classrooms, kitchen and supporting areas not in use, numbers restricted in dining hall

Trinity Academy swimming pool – no impact as building has been closed since 2014

Trinity Primary School – a classroom area and kitchen not in use and temporary classrooms on site

