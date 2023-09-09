Priestfield held their annual tennis club tournament on the Kirkhill Road courts when Jack Hogg and Hermione Macmillan took the men’s and ladies singles titles.

Jack and Iain singles finalists

Jack, pictured left, beat Iain McHale in straight sets while Hermione, pictured left, had to go to three sets to see off the challenge of Lindsey Rowlands.

Hermione and Lindsay singles finalists

Ladies Doubles finalists

Hermione was back on court partnering her sister Naivasha Corsar to victory over Maki Stott and Judith Pater. Left to right – Naivasha, Hermione, Maki and Judith.

Mens doubles finalists

In the men’s doubles, left to right, Michael Saunders and David Robertson defeated Alan McDougall and Rik Smith while the mixed doubles went to Maki Stott and Michael Robinson who beat Lindsey Rowlands and Alan McDougall. Left to right – Michael, Maki, Lindsey, Alan.

Mixed doubles

