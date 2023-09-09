Housebuilder David Wilson Homes has opened the doors of its newest show home on the outskirts of the village of Rosewell.

Rosewell Meadow offers a range of four-bed, high-quality family homes in one of Midlothian’s prettiest locations.

The new Glenbervie show home has been designed to showcase the property’s modern features, highlighting space while creating warmth with a palette of neutral and rich tones. Opulent gold lights, mirrors and accessories give the house a light and bright feel.

The homes are suitable for a range of buyers but have been designed with families in mind, making it the ideal choice for those with children. The four-bed Glenbervie has a separate dining room, a unique music room and an open plan family kitchen – all perfect for spending time with loved ones or entertaining guests.

Abbie Lockett, Design Sales Manager at Designer Contracts, said: “The Glenbervie show home has lots of beautiful features that make it an upmarket experience when visitors take a tour. The colour throughout is warm and neutral with contrasting richer tones in features such as the kitchen cabinetry and bedroom panelling.

“The lounge has feature metallic textured wallpaper and layers of soft velvets. Eye-catching gold lighting complements the elegant sideboard, and the bespoke upholstery allows for plenty of people to relax and enjoy the space.

“Upstairs, the main feature in bedroom one is the three-quarter height panelling which spans across the bed wall. Sat in front is a bespoke upholstered king size winged headboard in a velvet cream fabric; with a large glass chandelier ceiling light hovering over the bed. A stylish console table and a six-drawer chest are dressed with statement ornaments to add to the luxury hotel feel.”

With homes starting at £422,995, David Wilson Homes is currently offering buyers 5% towards their deposit or mortgage; or a guaranteed buyer with their Part Exchange service. All homes currently for sale include a host of extras and flooring.

The former mining village of Rosewell is just seven miles from Edinburgh’s city centre, with Edinburgh City Bypass close by for commuters and those looking to take advantage of the capital’s shops, restaurants and historic sites.

Closer to home, the development is near a number of well-regarded schools and has a range of family-friendly activities on its doorstep, including Roslin Glen Country Park, Rosslyn Chapel, the National Mining Museum in Newtongrange and Fort Douglas within Dalkeith Country Park.

Anne Ross, Sales Director at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes East Scotland, said: “We’re pleased to finally be able to welcome buyers to our new show home in tranquil Rosewell, and allow them to experience the quality of these David Wilson Homes.

“This part of the county is known for its slower pace of life, which is ideal for families and those looking to escape the hubbub of the city centre. However, excellent transport links allow easy access into Edinburgh for commuters and day trippers.

“We look forward to welcoming buyers into the area and for them to find their dream home in the Midlothian countryside.”

www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/scotland/edinburgh/

