Virgin Hotels Edinburgh is transforming into the ultimate wellness retreat, bringing good vibes only for an exclusive wellbeing event on Sunday 10 September with yoga, sound healing and delicious brunch treats in Eve – the hotel’s all day dining destination.

Designed to let Edinburgh locals relax and recuperate after a busy Fringe season, the Good Vibes Sunday event will begin at 1.30pm with a wellness session, followed by the ultimate afternoon brunch and cocktails in Eve.

Featuring sound healing, gentle movement, and meditation, the 90-minute session is open to all, from absolute beginners to yogi fanatics. The accessible wellness session will be guided by expert meditation teacher, Frazer McGlinchey of happysense, and Yoga instructor, Mika Benjamin.

Mika will be leading the session in collaboration with Frazer and local mindfulness meditation organisation, happysense, creating the ultimate urban retreat in the heart of Edinburgh, using the holistic healing technique of sound therapy to promote relaxation, reduce stress and enhance overall wellbeing.

After the restorative session, yogis can enjoy a delicious brunch offering in Eve from 3pm-4pm, all included in the ticket price. With brunch classics that will satisfy every craving, guests can enjoy everything from wholesome granola bowls to pancakes and more, all paired with delicious cocktails and mocktails, expertly crafted using Chandon Garden Spritz and distilled alcohol-free spirit, Feragaia.

Mafalda Albuquerque, General Manager of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, said, “The Fringe has been a busy but fun month and we want to help everyone recuperate and reset by offering up the ultimate Fringe blues cure. In partnership with experts in all things yoga and meditation, we’ll be transforming Virgin Hotels Edinburgh into the ultimate zen space for a one-off relaxation session.

“We’ll also be treating everyone to the best brunch in Cowgate with delicious treats from Eve and specially curated drinks. You won’t want to miss it!”

Spaces are limited so guests are advised to book tickets in advance, available here. For £30, guests can expect yoga, meditation and relaxation, and the ultimate brunch selection in Eve.

Good Vibes Sunday is just one of many events hosted at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh.

