Fishmonger Willie Little, who runs award-winning Fish in Crieff, has taken delivery of a huge halibut.

Fishmonger Willie Little, who runs award-winning Fish in Crieff, has taken delivery of a huge halibut which he bought direct from a fisherman who landed the massive fish at Peterhead.

The fish, weighing 105 kg, will be processed into halibut steaks for sale to customers, and will also be used in Willie’s Littles Restaurant in Blairgowrie.

“This is a real whopper,” said Willie, “Halibut can grow to extremely lengths – this one is the size and weight of two small adults.

“We’ll soon get this filleted and on sale in the shop, with some of the halibut steaks being used in the restaurant. Freshness is everything with fish. A lot of what is in the supermarkets is already days old.”

“We must continue to support our local fishmongers as many are still struggling after the pandemic and now face higher utility bills,” said Willie.

Fish in Crieff is open Mon- Fri 9am to 430pm, and 9am to 4pm on Saturdays.

