The new Meadowbank Sports Centre will eventually open on 19 July, following delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and snagging of the new building following completion.

The Edinburgh Leisure team are about to move into their new offices at Meadowbank and the public will now get to use the new facility. The £47million project is a state-of-the-art community sports facility built on the site of the original Meadowbank, which closed five years ago. It was built for the first Commonwealth Games held in Edinburgh in 1970. It was also used for the 1986 Games. Many music events were held there with one of the final ones being Elton John.

Elton John at Meadowbank in June 2016

The centre will support physical activity, sport, health, and wellbeing in Edinburgh for generations to come, whilst also recognising the legacy and heritage of the old Meadowbank. The new facilities are completely accessible and indoor facilities are much improved with multi-sport halls with seating, gym with triple the number of exercise stations and three large fitness studios.

Council Leader Cammy Day said: “I’m delighted that we can now confirm when the doors for this fantastic new venue will open to the public. Meadowbank, I believe is one of the country’s top community sports centres, and features some of the most state-of-the-art fitness facilities in Britain. I very much look forward to seeing it bustling with sporting activity through the wide range of activities and classes.

“Participation and accessibility is at the heart of the Centre and the huge physical, mental and social benefits Meadowbank will bring to generations of local people simply can’t be overestimated. Bright welcoming spaces are flooded with natural light, providing welcoming and versatile halls, where a real variety of sports and activities will take place. Meadowbank has been an important part of Scotland’s sporting history for many years and I’m sure the new Centre will build on this legacy.”

Edinburgh Leisure’s Chief Executive, June Peebles, said: “I’m delighted that the finishing line is in sight, and we are finally able to announce the opening of this new flagship venue. It’s been a long time coming but I promise you it will have been worth the wait.

“The forthcoming weeks before we open, will see Donald Goldsmith, the manager at Meadowbank, and his team getting the venue cleaned, prepped and ready for our public opening, including an extensive staff training programme to ensure that when the public walk through our doors for the first time that they get the Edinburgh Leisure welcome we are renowned for.

“The new Meadowbank will pick up where the old Meadowbank left off, providing countless opportunities for generations to come to participate in an extensive range of activities. New memories will be created, and we can’t wait to welcome the people of Edinburgh and beyond, into the new venue. This multi-million-pound investment will provide countless opportunities for Edinburgh citizens to be active and will undoubtedly contribute to the wellbeing of our City.”

Adam McVey, SNP Group Leader welcomed the news: “I’m delighted to see the opening date finally come forward for the new Meadowbank. This project was driven forward under the previous council administration and will bring a tremendous benefit for the everyone who loves sport in our capital. The last few weeks in particular have been frustrating for the sports clubs and we’ll be pushing for better communication so they’re kept updated and can access these world-class facilities. Meadowbank has been pretty much finished for some months now so I’m glad the team are sure all snagging will be done in time and they’re completing all the paperwork to get the doors open.”

The new Meadowbank has much to offer the local community and communities throughout Edinburgh and includes the following facilities:

An outdoor eight-lane athletics track with a 499-seat stand and outdoor throwing and jumps areas

A 60m six-lane indoor athletics track and jumps space

Two multi-sport halls with fixed and moveable spectator seating

A hall for trampolining and dance

Two fitness studios, which include world-renowned Les Mills programme of classes, smart tech bars and weights

A gym with Life Fitness equipment, dumbbells up to 50kg, Watt bikes, SkiErg, row and Cybex SPARC machines

A Cycle Studio with Life Fitness IC7 bikes and ICG myride and Les Mills RPM classes

Two squash courts

A combat studio for martial arts

A boxing gym

Two 3G (synthetic) pitches, including one with a 499-seat stand

A hospitality suite and event-hosting facilities

Cafe and meeting rooms

More detailed plans about opening times and how to buy memberships will be announced onEdinburgh Leisure’s website and social media in the coming weeks.

Like this: Like Loading...